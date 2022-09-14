AC Milan will take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Group E fixtures of the UEFA Champions League 2022. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Liverpool 2-1 Ajax, Champions League 2022-23: Mo Salah, Joel Matip Score As Reds Seal Late Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Both teams had contrasting starts to their Champions League campaign as Dinamo Zagreb registered a famous win with a sensational 1-0 triumph over former champions Chelsea. Meanwhile, AC Milan were held to a draw by RB Salzburg and they will be looking to get back to winning ways. Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022-23: Leroy Sane Scores to End Catalan's Unbeaten Start (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

