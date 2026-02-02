PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Minex Melt Treatment Pvt Ltd today announced the appointment of Sharath Kumar, a mechanical engineer by qualification and a widely respected leader, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Over the last three decades, Sharath has evolved into a powerful designer, manufacturer, and execution engineer with global experience, and is recognized as a leading expert in the wire injection metallurgy domain. Known as an exceptional engineer and a collaborative team builder, he is also an avid sports and music enthusiast.

MINEX pioneered wire injection technology in metallurgy in the early 1980s, building a complete, indigenous ecosystem in this domain--establishing what remains a truly home-grown technology platform. Sharath's professional journey has grown in parallel with this evolution. As the organisation expanded its engineering depth, manufacturing capability, and global execution footprint in wire injection metallurgy, Sharath played a key role in strengthening and scaling these capabilities across India and international markets.

Sharath's journey with MINEX spans nearly three decades. He joined the organisation on January 10, 1997, as a trainee design engineer and steadily progressed through multiple leadership roles across engineering, projects, marketing, sales, and operations. His elevation to CEO stands as a strong reflection of MINEX's long-standing belief in nurturing talent from within--by giving people responsibility early, trusting them with complex challenges, and enabling them to grow into leadership roles over time.

A Career Built on Engineering Depth and Trust

Sharath began his career reporting directly to MINEX's Managing Director and later to senior leadership in marketing and sales. One of his earliest formative experiences was working alongside globally respected mechanical design expert J. Knockaert on a cored wire mill project--an exposure that set the foundation for his engineering discipline and systems thinking.

From the outset, MINEX provided Sharath with what few organisations do: real responsibility, shop-floor exposure, and freedom to learn by doing. Extensive commissioning work at customer sites, conducting metallurgical trials, and hands-on engineering challenges helped shape his professional mindset and problem-solving approach.

Over the years, Sharath progressed through roles including Project Engineer, Project Manager, Deputy General Manager - Projects, General Manager - Marketing & Projects, Director - Sales, Chief Operating Officer, and now CEO. Each role contributed not just to his growth, but to the organisation's evolving capabilities.

Engineering at Scale, Across the Globe

Sharath has been personally involved over 640+ engineered installations among Steel & engineering companies in India & international regions such as South Korea, Japan, Turkey, the United States, Indonesia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Among his most defining professional experiences was a design engagement at Indomag (now SMS Siemag), where he worked directly under the guidance of senior leadership to complete complex engineering drawings--an experience that deepened his technical rigor.

Another landmark moment came when MINEX was entrusted with a critical opportunity by its South Korean partner, KST: redesigning and replacing a European wire feeder system at POSCO's Pohang plant. Stationed in South Korea, Sharath led site studies, design, and drawings under intense scrutiny. The successful approval of the design led to MINEX supplying close to 18 wire feeders to POSCO--cementing the company's global credibility. The assignment was not just a technical success, but a testament to the trust MINEX placed in its people during high-stakes moments.

Building Capabilities, Not Just Projects

Under Sharath's leadership influence, MINEX strengthened its positioning as a reliable engineering and metallurgy partner, known for quality, automation, delivery discipline, and end-to-end solutions. By spending extensive time on customer shop floors, he helped reposition MINEX from a component supplier to a total solution provider--covering cored wire feeders, precision control systems, automation, and metallurgical products.

He played a catalytic role in institutionalising Calcium Management processes at integrated steel plants, creating measurable value in quality consistency, cost efficiency, and vendor-managed inventory models. Similarly, his long-term involvement in magnesium wire injection technology for SG foundries helped accelerate adoption of precision metallurgy practices aligned with sustainability and digital process control.

These initiatives helped MINEX transition from individual-driven execution to process-led, scalable operations, strengthening its market position across steel and foundry segments.

Leadership Grounded in People and Practice

Colleagues describe Sharath's leadership style as hands-on, technically grounded, supportive, and persistent. True to MINEX's family-oriented culture, his approach has always emphasized mentoring young engineers, enabling sales teams through value engineering, and transferring knowledge through continuous on-the-job engagement.

He is known for leading from the front--whether on the shop floor, during commissioning, or in customer problem-solving--building ownership and accountability across teams.

A CEO Shaped by the Organisation He Now Leads

Reflecting on his appointment, Sharath Kumar said:

"In my journey of 29 years at MINEX, what has mattered most to me is ethics, human touch, and technology. As CEO, my focus will be on People, Process, and Performance, so that MINEX continues to deliver sustainable value for our customers and our people."

Looking ahead, his priorities include building a strong and accountable leadership team, driving operational excellence and safety, and achieving sustainable growth through deeper customer relationships and value creation--while ensuring that MINEX's core ethos of people-first thinking and technical superiority never changes.

An Organisation That Builds Leaders from Within

Sharath's appointment reinforces MINEX's long-standing philosophy: organisations are built by people, and leaders are grown--not hired overnight. His journey from trainee engineer to CEO - Minex Melt Treatment Pvt Ltd reflects the company's commitment to trust, opportunity, and long-term partnership with its employees.

As Minex Melt Treatment Pvt Ltd enters its next phase of growth, the organisation does so with a leader who has grown alongside it--technically, culturally, and emotionally--embodying the values that have defined MINEX for decades.

(https://minexindia.com)

