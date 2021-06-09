Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/SRV Media): With an aim to inspire students to pursue higher education and broaden their horizon, a host of scholarships from MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) are being awarded to students based on their academic achievement and performance in national eligibility tests as well as MIT-WPU's entrance exams (UGPET & PGPET) in 2021-22.

Speaking about the need to empower meritorious students financially, Dr N T Rao, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU said, "It is our formidable reputation to honour and support our students exhibiting excellent performance in their academic pursuits and to further help them hone their skills. By offering substantial scholarships to the deserving students, we want them to focus on learning as well as research with stress-free and innovative minds and thereby build their academic progression to achieve ambitious career goals."

Types of Scholarships: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune has announced the merit-based scholarship policies for their Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs of Academic Year (A.Y) 2021-2022.

Beginning with the coveted Dr Vishwanath Karad Merit Scholarship that provides complete fee waiver for the entire duration of the academic program to the MIT-WPU Merit Scholarship that grants four categories of fee waivers for the first year of the programs; the scholarship policies are further segregated for rank holders, elite sportsperson and the wards of university's staff members.

In addition, wards of working or retired Defence and Para-military personnel are also eligible for scholarship, including students with higher disability.

Eligibility Criteria: The Dr Vishwanath Karad Merit Scholarship and MIT-WPU Merit Scholarship are applicable for most Undergraduate Programs like B.Tech, Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, BBA, B.Com., B.A., BFA, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Pharm., B.Des, Integrated/ Graduate Programs in Law and B. Ed. Both these scholarships are also applicable for MBA, M.Tech, Commerce/Science/Sustainability Studies/Economic PG Programs, MA, M.Sc., M. Pharm and M.Ed. programs as well.

The scholarships to Elite Sportsperson and the scholarship awarded to wards of MIT-WPU staff members and other scholarships are also given for both Undergraduate and Post-graduate programs.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has a legacy of 4 decades in educating India's youth. Known as India's 3rd best private university, MIT-WPU boasts of an acclaimed faculty and over 1,00,000 of a global alumni network while offering over 100 programs (both Undergraduate & Postgraduate).

The university is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to students. The MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India wrapping more than 1000 acres, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students are trailing different courses beyond 65+ Institutes of MIT World Peace University.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs and students can apply online for these programs. The application process is quick and simple and students can fill the application form online from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Provisional Admission Offers: Given the pandemic situation and with crucial exams getting postponed, students now have the facility to skip the part of the online application that requires them to fill out exam scores and come back and edit their online application form once they do have the scores.

Hence, it is highly recommended that students apply early so that they can be eligible for provisional admission offers from MIT-WPU. To fill out the simple online application form for UG & PG programs, students can log on to: https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/#_ga=2.259479050.1292655484.1622121081-502010914.1581573903

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously. Hence, the university has gone completely online with its entire admissions process and students can now fill out the online application form for admissions and appear for all admissions rounds from the comfort and safety of their homes.

All study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online seamlessly with the help of digital technology tools and infrastructure to ensure students do not miss out on crucial academic time this year. The MIT-WPU campus will re-open for students only once it is completely safe for students, following strict government regulations.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its UG & PG programs and students can apply online by logging on to: https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/#_ga=2.259479050.1292655484.1622121081-502010914.1581573903

To know more, visit: https://mitwpu.edu.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)