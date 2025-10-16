PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: The City of Cape Town, through its Global Business Services (GBS) initiatives, has partnered with MOAR Advisory to create the region's first comprehensive Global Capability Centre (GCC) Strategic Roadmap.

Also Read | NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: England Reveal Playing XI for First T20I Against New Zealand.

The collaboration aims to position the Western Cape as a premier destination for GCC investment by shaping policy and strategy around time zone advantages, workforce readiness, infrastructure, safety, and talent development. As the strategic partner, MOAR Advisory will conduct feasibility studies and design long-term strategies to drive sustainable and competitive growth for global enterprises.

"This is a transformative step for the Western Cape," said Mohith M, Founder & CEO of MOAR Advisory."By building a robust GCC roadmap, we can unlock new opportunities that create jobs, drive innovation, and attract long-term investment to the region."

Also Read | Sabarimala Gold Plating Scam: Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti Taken Into Custody by SIT in Connection With Missing Gold Plates From Sabarimala Temple.

Clayton Williams, Founder & CEO of CapeBPO, added, "This partnership with MOAR Advisory is critical in ensuring that Cape Town and the Western Cape not only attract global investors but also build an inclusive, future-ready ecosystem. This framework will be key to delivering new skills, quality jobs, and impactful economic growth."

The initiative is expected to shape the first formal GCC strategic roadmap for the Western Cape, ensuring the region remains competitive on the global stage while addressing local priorities such as job creation, skills development, and inclusive workforce participation.

About MOAR Advisory

MOAR Advisory is a global consulting firm specializing in strategy, policy, and innovation advisory for enterprises, investors, and governments. The firm partners with stakeholders to unlock growth opportunities and deliver impact through data-driven insights and transformative frameworks.

As practitioners and strategic enablers, MOAR Advisory brings deep domain expertise to help businesses establish, scale, optimize, and transform their operations. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the firm provides high-calibre advisory services that ensure precision, compliance, and long-term success for its clients.

With a strong focus on creating value for overseas enterprises, MOAR Advisory not only supports business transformation but also emphasizes contributing to local communities and generating opportunities. Its core purpose is to simplify the journey for companies seeking to establish GCCs or accelerate strategies for existing operations, offering authentic and meaningful solutions that drive sustainable growth.

About CapeBPO

CapeBPO is the City of Cape Town's strategic business partner for growing the Global Business Services (GBS) sector. The organization leads investment promotion, job creation, and skill development initiatives that position Cape Town and the Western Cape as a premier global services destination.

By fostering partnerships between government, industry, and academia, CapeBPO plays a pivotal role in building a sustainable ecosystem that delivers world-class talent and innovation. Its mission is to strengthen South Africa's reputation as a leading hub for outsourcing and global capability centres while driving inclusive economic growth for local communities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797989/MOAR_Advisory_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)