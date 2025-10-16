Thiruvananthapuram, October 16: In a significant development in the sensational Sabarimala gold plating scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Kerala High Court, on Thursday took prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti into its custody. Potti, who faces serious charges in connection with the missing gold plates from the revered temple, was picked up from his residence around noon in the state capital district and taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation. His arrest marks a crucial turning point in the investigation.

He is listed as the prime accused among the 10 individuals named in the two charge sheets filed in connection with the case. The scam involves allegations of large-scale misappropriation and tampering during the gold plating of the temple’s sacred properties and other structures, sparking outrage among devotees and religious bodies. Sources said the SIT’s questioning is expected to focus on tracing the missing gold, identifying the wider network involved, and verifying financial trails linked to the scam. Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: BJP Leaders Meet Kerala Governor Rajendra v Arlekar, Demand Probe Into Gold Heist by External Body.

The team is also likely to confront Potti with technical and documentary evidence already gathered during the earlier phases of the probe. The scam, which rocked the state, triggered widespread public anger and calls for accountability from temple authorities and the Travancore Devaswom Board. It also put the CPI-M-led Left government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan with demands for transparent action and stronger safeguards around temple assets. Both the Congress and the BJP are out on the streets demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan.

The case gained further momentum after the High Court intervened and directed the formation of the SIT, citing lapses in the initial investigation. Since then, the team has intensified its operations. Officials indicated that more action will follow based on Potti’s statements, and later, Potti’s arrest will be recorded, or he will be given notice for future appearance for questioning. Sabarimala Gold Theft Row: Kerala High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Theft of Gold From Sabarimala Temple.

The development has once again brought the Sabarimala gold plating controversy into sharp public focus, with pressure mounting on the authorities to ensure the missing gold is recovered and those responsible are brought to justice. The Board, on its part, has suspended two officials who were responsible for the scam that started in 2019. It has served notices to retired employees who have been named in the charge sheet.

