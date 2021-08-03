New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Modicare Limited number 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces category in Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2021 list.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees were surveyed from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work® Best WorkplacesTM National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For AllTM workplace experience, inclusive of all employees, no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 steered physical and mental well-being to the forefront for both employers and employees.

Interestingly, organizations from India constitute 21 per cent of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021, making it the country with the highest representation on the list!

On an average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM scored 10 per cent better than those that made it to the National list level, an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM had 15 per cent more employees reported the following:

* Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making

* Receiving special and unique benefits

* Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM list is published here: www.greatplacetowork.in/asia-best-workplace.

Modicare Limited has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Furthermore, Modicare has also been ranked 5th amongst India's Best Mid-size Company to Work for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2021. This certification is a reflection of a robust people-first culture driven by trust and interdependence. Even during the pandemic, Modicare stood by its employees as a pillar of strength and introduced numerous initiatives to support them.

The company rolled out special COVID-19 policy that provides insurance and special leaves to COVID positive employees. The company also went a step ahead and held webinars regarding COVID-19 with doctors, weekly town halls, besides providing COVID-19 emergency supplies assistance, emotional support through counselling and guidance for the welfare of its employees amidst challenging times. While advocating a people-first approach, Modicare is committed to nurturing a positive work environment that is equal for all and enables equal opportunities and an equal voice for all.

"We are truly elated to be ranked as the 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia, especially in our Silver Jubilee Year. This certification is an indication of the people-first culture we have built on the foundation of respect, transparency, collaboration, and empowerment. We owe this remarkable feat to our employees who have exhibited unwavering resilience, agility, and empathy while taking on the disruptions caused by the pandemic. We continue to be inspired by our work philosophy of Meraki, a Greek word, which means whatever you do, do it with love and creativity. As we move forward, we will continue on the path of creating equal opportunities and keep nurturing a place that instils in everyone a strong sense of belonging," commented Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year.

Today, the company has over 50 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,50,000+ new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 300 products, 700+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, Consumer Goods, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 10000+ Distribution Points and over 50 Modicare Centres.

For more information, please visit www.modicare.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india

How Great Place to Work® determines the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM

Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying employees across Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best WorkplacesTM lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40 per cent (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.in and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)