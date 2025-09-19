NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Moglix, one of Asia's largest B2B e-commerce platforms, announced at Electronica India 2025 in Bangalore that it has onboarded more than 50 suppliers on its platform. This marks an important milestone in providing enterprises with access to diverse, high-quality industrial and electronic components, helping streamline procurement in an increasingly complex global environment.

India's electronics industry is witnessing rapid growth, with production projected to rise from around $130 billion in 2025 to $500 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26 percent. Exports are expected to grow from $28 billion to $61 billion in the same period, driven by rising demand across mobile phones, consumer electronics, automotive, green energy, defence, telecom, and medical equipment. As the ecosystem shifts from reliance on imported sub-systems to greater local assembly, integration, and value addition, the need for trusted component suppliers, strategic sourcing partners, and authorized distribution channels has never been more critical.

Moglix's platform today provides enterprises access to more than 50 authorized brands, supported by global consolidation, multi-currency billing, alternate sourcing options, and just-in-time deliveries. Moglix continues to deepen its industry specialization and evolve its capabilities, providing enterprises ranging from EMS companies and startups to large OEMs with end-to-end procurement support. By combining authenticity through direct partnerships with trusted brands, nationwide delivery backed by its logistics network, tailored custom solutions, and advanced inventory management via Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), Moglix ensures customers can compress lead times, reduce downtime, manage costs, and scale operations seamlessly.

Serving industries such as automotive, consumer durables, defence, industrial, lighting, solar, telecom, and energy meters, Moglix is further expanding its role as a trusted partner in the electronics ecosystem.

Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix, said, "India is rapidly emerging as a hub for electronics and semiconductors, and resilient supply chains will determine how fast and how far we can scale. By connecting global technology leaders with Indian enterprises, Moglix is enabling the country's vision of becoming a trusted player in the global value chain."

Among the global suppliers now part of Moglix's network are the SCHURTER Group (Switzerland), a leader in safe power and circuit protection; Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics (China), a major semiconductor design and manufacturing enterprise; MoMAGIC Technologies (India), an IoT and data science-driven company; and Motor-Comm Electronics (China), a fast-growing provider of high-speed Ethernet and connectivity solutions.

With a strong presence across India's major industrial hubs including Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Jaipur, and Kolkata, Moglix continues to strengthen its role as a one-stop partner for both commodity MRO products and specialized electronic components, enabling enterprises to scale with speed, reliability, and resilience.

Rahul Garg is the Founder & CEO of Moglix, one of Asia's largest industrial supply chain platforms. A first-generation entrepreneur, he is steering India's ambition to become a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductors by building resilient, technology-led procurement ecosystems. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, ISB Hyderabad, and Harvard Business School, Rahul has been recognized among Fortune 40 Under 40, Forbes Tycoons of Tomorrow, and IIT Kanpur Distinguished Alumnus. Before founding Moglix, he held leadership roles at Google Asia and Freescale Semiconductor, where he led semiconductor design initiatives and holds 16+ patents.

