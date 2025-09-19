Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to square off in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round. The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 was undoubtedly an exciting and memorable one and now, it is time for action in the Super 4 round to get underway. Out of the two groups, the qualification scenarios for each in Group B were what had captivated fans, with Bangladesh making the cut after Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, the former Asia Cup champions, finished the group stage on top of Group B, with victories in all three matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are second after winning two out of their three matches, the memorable victory being that against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win SL vs BAN T20I?

Now, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have quite a bit of history in recent years and undoubtedly, the contest is expected to be a fascinating one. Often also dubbed as the 'Naagin Derby' because of the 'Naagin' or snake-like dance performed by players of both teams, the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 is an absolute must-see. Sri Lanka, on paper and on form, are the stronger side and they will also have momentum, having beaten Bangladesh earlier on in the group stage. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming off an inspirational performance against Afghanistan and would look to carry on in the same manner. Pathum Nissanka Becomes Third Sri Lankan Batter To Reach 2,000 T20I Runs, Achieves Feat BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match.

When is SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The SL vs BAN H2H Record in T20Is?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each other a total of 21 times in T20Is. And out of these 21 times, Sri Lanka hold an advantage when it comes to the head-to-head record with 13 wins while Bangladesh have won eight times.

Who Are the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Pathum Nissanka Kusal Mendis Nuwan Thushara Nasum Ahmed Tanzid Hasan Tamim

SL vs BAN Likely Playing XI

SL Likely XI vs BAN: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara

BAN Likely XI vs SL: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

