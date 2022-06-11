New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA), on Friday, is organising a seminar on "High-Quality Financial Reporting Framework through Effective Independent Oversight" tomorrow as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week-long celebrations by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation; Planning and MoS, Corporate Affairs shall grace the event as Chief Guest and Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs will be the Guest of Honour.

The winners of the All-India level Quiz conducted by NFRA in December-January, 2022 would be felicitated by the Union Minister of State for MCA.

The NFRA Iconic event will have participation from the experts in the regulation of audit and accounting standards, both from the domestic and the international arena. An expert from Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, Japan, will be addressing the session on "Global experiences about the review of Audit Quality and Financial Reporting".

Two panel discussions on "Independent Audit Regulators-India and Global Scenario" and "Enhancing Financial Reporting Quality-Role of Independent Oversight Bodies" will have representation from the academic and the corporate sector. A detailed programme is available on the website of NFRA (https://nfra.gov.in).

As a part of AKAM celebrations, NFRA had organised a two-day webinar on Accounting and Auditing Standards in India in the month of October, 2021 to promote the understanding and awareness of Auditing and Accounting Standards among the stakeholders and citizens of the country. Webcast of the webinar is available on the website of NFRA (https://nfra.gov.in/events).

An All-India level quiz competition was also conducted on the MyGov portal of the Government of India in December- January 2022 so as to encourage the younger cohorts especially students in the audit regulation and compliance requirements, which saw a massive turnout of more than 27000 participants.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2021 which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of our independence in August, 2022. The celebrations will continue for a year thereafter until August 2023. (ANI)

