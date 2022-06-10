TikTok personality Cooper Noriega has been found dead in a parking lot just hours after a social media post about dying at a young age. According to sources, a passerby called 911 on Thursday, June 9, after finding 19-year-old Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles. The model was previously open with his fans about his struggles with mental illness and substance use. The case is currently awaiting further investigation. He rose to fame with his entertaining lip-sync, POV, on his TikTok account 'Cooperdaddy69'.

