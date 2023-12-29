BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], December 29: From December 15, 2023 to January 8, 2024 the Russian capital is hosting the traditional festival "Journey to Christmas". The event will bring the magical atmosphere of a winter holiday and unforgettable emotions, as well as allow residents and guests of Moscow to plunge into a festive atmosphere. This year "Journey to Christmas" festival will create the atmosphere of New Year miracle on the streets of Moscow for the 12th time and will cover the whole capital with magic. The 36 festival sites will host numerous events dedicated to the main winter holiday, which will acquaint with the history, life and New Year traditions of Moscow. Guests and residents of the capital will be able to go on an amazing journey through the past and present of the city, from boyar times to the present day. Visitors from India will have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with traditional winter folk pastimes. Visitors of the festival will be able to skate on skating rinks and attend unusual ice discos, play curling games and slide down a snow slide. More than 1500 mesmerizing New Year's performances and ice shows by professional actors and skaters will take place at the venues. The festival participants will learn how to wrap presents with their own hands, decorate the house and Christmas tree, and serve the New Year's table at exciting master classes. New Year's celebrations with Ded Moroz and Snegurochka and other fairy tale characters will be held for the young visitors of the festival, where they will be able to make their most cherished wishes. Adults and children will plunge into the festive atmosphere by taking part in snowmen molding, New Year's masquerade, riding on carousels and feeling the magic by participating in the master class "School of Magicians". Travelers will have a unique opportunity to participate in the "Moscow Tea Party" and get acquainted with its history. Guests will learn about tea etiquette and the rules of hospitality and will be able to feel the atmosphere of historical Moscow of different eras. An exciting immersive theatrical program will unfold on Teatralnaya Square, which will take guests back in time and give them the opportunity to taste traditional hot pastries, Moscow tea blends and buy porcelain dishes, jam and other traditional souvenirs. "Journey to Christmas" festival will allow residents and guests of the capital to plunge into the unforgettable atmosphere of the holiday, feel the magic at each venue of the event and get unforgettable impressions and emotions. The festival is one of many events within the framework of the Moscow Seasons project, where tourists from different countries will be able to get acquainted with the culture and history of Russia.

