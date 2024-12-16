Moto g35 5G segment's Fastest* 5G smartphone featuring the segment's only FHD+ 120Hz display, goes on sale today at an effective price of Rs9,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 16: Motorola, India's best# 5G smartphone brand, recently announced the launch of the segment's fastest* 5G smartphone moto g35 5G to disrupt the affordable 5G smartphone market. This smartphone was launched with the segment's highest 12 5G bands, which is also validated by Techarc as India's fastest 5G smartphone under Rs. 13K. The moto g35 5G is compatible with all 5G network operators making it a TRUE 5G device. This disruptive smartphone goes on sale today, 12 PM onwards, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, at an incredibly effective price of just Rs. 9,999/-.

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Allan Border Hails 'Remarkable' Jasprit Bumrah After India Pacer Claims 50 Wickets in Australia.

Additionally, the moto g35 5G boasts segment's only FHD+ 6.7" Display with Vision Booster Technology and a 60Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. It is also protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. It features the segment's only 50MP Quad Pixel camera system with 4K video recording, along with an 8MP ultrawide and segment's leading 16MP Selfie camera. The smartphone also comes in a premium vegan leather design in Leaf Green or Guava Red, and a 3D PMMA finish in Midnight Black.

The moto g35 5G comes with segment's fastest* 5G performance, which is also validated by Techarc as India's fastest 5G smartphone under Rs. 13K. Equipped with an impressive and segment's highest 12 5G bands and VoNR connectivity, this 5G smartphone ensures seamless compatibility with all network operators and both SA and NSA 5G bands. It also provides users with an advanced 4x4 MIMO technology and support for up to 4 Carrier Aggregation. Additionally, the moto g35 5G provides a future-ready, lag-free 5G experience, setting it apart from competitors in its segment. Consumers can get additional benefits worth Rs. 5,000 using the Jio network, including Rs. 2,000 cashback and Rs. 3,000 in vouchers.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Carries Bag Emblazoned With ‘Palestine’ to Parliament (View Pic).

Equipped with segment's only Full HD+ 6.7'' 120Hz display, the moto g35 5G redefines visual excellence with smooth and fluid transitions. The viewing experience is further enhanced by Vision Booster Technology and 1000nits peak brightness. The display is protected by durable Corning Gorilla® Glass 3, and Its 240Hz touch sampling rate delivers ultra-responsive interactions. Additional features like Night Vision Mode for and Smart Water Touch Technology ensure effortless usability even on wet screens. With its immersive color boost feature the moto g35 5G makes entertainment, gaming, and video calls truly vibrant and engaging. The immersive viewing experience on moto g35 5G is further enhanced by Dual Stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos®.

The moto g35 5G redefines mobile photography and videography by being the segment's only 50MP Quad Pixel camera with 4K video recording capabilities. The segment's leading 8MP ultra-wide lens, allows users to capture up to 4x more in a single frame and segment's highest 16MP selfie camera delivers sharp, detailed portraits, enhanced by the Face Retouch feature to minimize blemishes and wrinkles. The camera system is packed with advanced features like HDR, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Image Auto Enhance. It also includes powerful Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor to further elevate your photos.

The moto g35 5G features a premium vegan leather finish available in Pantone-validated Leaf Green and Guava Red colours. For those who prefer a sleek, matte look, the Midnight Black variant with a 3D PMMA finish offers a refined and modern appeal. Setting a new standard in design, the device features ultra-thin 7.9mm body and feather-light weight of just 185 grams. It comes with a water-repellent IP52 rating.

The moto g35 5G is powered by the segment's most powerful## UNISOC T760. With a stellar AnTuTu score of over 485K, this octa-core chip ensures smooth multitasking, seamless 4K video recording, and lag-free photo editing. Coupled with in-built 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD card. Plus, with RAM Boost, users can expand memory up to 12GB, making multitasking even more fluid.

The moto g35 5G also provides power for days with its massive 5000 mAh battery which charges swiftly with the TurboPower™ 20W charger, giving hours of power in minutes. This powerful combination guarantees a seamless smartphone experience, eliminating worries about running out of battery during daily activities.

The moto g35 5G runs on the latest Android 14 software, designed to deliver a seamless and secure experience. Users are guaranteed an upgrade to Android 15, along with 3 years of assured security updates, ensuring long-term reliability. The software enhances security with features like Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile Protection and Family Space 2.0. With My UX, users can enjoy personalized gestures, intuitive controls, and customization options to make the smartphone truly their own. The device also features a convenient side-mounted fingerprint reader integrated with the power button for effortless access and enhanced security.

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart: - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g35-5g/p/itma3ca32cc93927?pid=MOBH3YGPQHRSNQED

Motorola website: - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-g35-5g/p

Availability:

The moto g35 5G will be available in three striking colour options: Leaf Green and Guava Red with a premium vegan leather finish, and Midnight Black with a 3D PMMA finish.

It will come in a single memory variant with in-built 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The moto g35 5G will be available for purchase starting today, 16th December 2024, at 12 PM onwards, exclusively on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Launch Price:

4GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,999/-

Operator Offer:

Operator Name: Reliance Jio

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Rs. 2,000 CASHBACK + Rs. 3,000 Vouchers

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g35-2024/

Disclaimers:

*As per Techarc India's fastest 5G smartphone report under 13K price segment

# As per Techarc Best 5G smartphone report 2024

## Within the sub- Rs. 10K price segment

** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 12GB Virtual RAM

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)