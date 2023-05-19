New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/SRV): In the famous beauty pageant "Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide season 12" taking place in Dubai in June, fashion influencer Rachna Singh, who resides in Delhi, has made it to the finale. The young and gifted fashionista has won the title of 2022 Mrs Fashionista Award, and her most recent accomplishment is a reflection of her attire, appearance, knowledge and fabulous fashion sense in the industry.

Rachna Singh is not just a fashion influencer but also a gifted choreographer and song director. She works for Saroj Entertainment Pvt. Ltd as a song director and choreographer, one of the top entertainment companies in India. She has gained the respect and admiration of her coworkers and peers in the industry thanks to her dedication to her job, meticulous attention to detail, and originality.

Rachna Singh, who works in the entertainment sector, is a poet and a fitness enthusiast. She practises yoga, Pilates, and other types of exercise to keep herself in shape since she believes in living a healthy lifestyle. Many of her fans have changed their lifestyles to become more healthy as a result of her commitment to exercise.

She is married and has 2 kids. She effortlessly juggles her personal and professional obligations and serves as an inspiration for many young ladies who want to succeed in the fashion and entertainment industries.

One of the most anticipated occasions in the Delhi fashion calendar is the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide, in which Rachna is taking part. Designers, models, stylists, and influencers who are among the finest in the business are drawn to it. The competition offers a stage for up-and-coming artists to demonstrate their abilities, originality, and ability to a larger audience. At 45 she is an inspiration of youth as she has kept herself young and empowered.

Rachna recently shared her joy and thankfulness in an interview about reaching the competition's finale. She expressed her gratitude for being recognised as one of the greatest in the industry and expressed excitement about sharing her skills and sense of fashion with a larger audience and at large platforms like Haut Monde. She also expressed her gratitude to her supporters and followers for their inspiration and support during her journey.

The Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide S12 finale will be held from 4th June to 10th June in an exotic location in Dubai. Top designers, models, and influencers are expected to attend, making it look like a glamorous and exciting event. Rachna will be one of the event's key draws, and her admirers and supporters can't wait to watch her walk the runway and exhibit her distinctive sense of style.

Rachna Singh is a gifted and motivational Fashionista influencer, choreographer, song director, fitness fanatic, and poet who has built a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment industries via her originality, good looks, and perseverance. We wish her luck for the finale.

