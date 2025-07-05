PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: In a dazzling celebration of womanhood, elegance, and empowerment, Dr. Shruti Niraj Sawalakhe was crowned Classic Category 1st Runner-Up at the prestigious Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

Presented by Forever India Events, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch-X Wellness by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Management, this four-day grand show brought together 57 phenomenal finalists, selected from over 3,700 applicants across India and abroad.

The event was thoughtfully curated by Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, with a mission to empower women through a platform that honours intelligence, individuality, and ambition.

Top Performer in Every Round

Dr. Shruti Niraj Sawalakhe secured top positions in the Talent Round, National Costume Round, Interview Round, and Cultural Round -- a true testament to her all-round brilliance and stage presence.

National Costume Round: "Operation Sindoor"

In one of the most talked-about appearances of the event, Dr. Shruti stunned the audience with a deeply symbolic costume inspired by "Operation Sindoor" -- a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Indian women. Her ensemble bore the insignia of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force, paying homage to the eternal guardians of our motherland and the women who stand beside them.

"This costume is more than fabric -- it's a salute, stitched with strength and history," she said.

Elegance Meets Power: Ethnic & Evening Rounds

* In the Ethnic Round, she wore a regal creation by Deeva Sarees Couture, exuding grace and timeless Indian elegance.

* In the Evening Gown Round, her sequined cocktail gown shimmered under the lights as she walked with poise, radiating confidence, glamour, and substance.Beyond the Crown - A Journey of Purpose

For Dr. Shruti, the crown is not just a recognition, but a responsibility.

"This crown means I have a duty -- to be a voice, to ignite self-belief, and to inspire women across generations."

Her journey reflects her resilience, compassion, and a fierce drive to uplift others.

Academic & Professional Excellence

Dr. Shruti's accomplishments span the fields of medicine, aesthetics, and management:

* Dental Surgeon

* Cosmetologist, with two distinguished fellowships

* MBA in Hospital Management

* Director - Jay Institute of Gastroenterology and Cosmetology

* Director - Bhanukrupa Hospital

A Multifaceted Queen

Beyond her profession, she shines in many roles:

* Passionate Dancer

* Motivational Speaker

* Proud Mother of Jay Sawalakhe, National and Asian Chess Champion

Message to Women Everywhere

"She believed, she could -- so she did.

Let your heart lead with courage.

Let your choices reflect your strength.

True beauty shines from a heart that believes."

A Symbol, Not Just a Winner

Dr. Shruti Niraj Sawalakhe stands not as a winner -- but as a reminder.

A reminder that womanhood isn't a role. It's a revolution.

That age, titles, or timelines don't define you -- your fire does.

Gratitude and Acknowledgements

Dr. Shruti expressed heartfelt appreciation to the platform that celebrated her identity and gave her an international stage.

She expressed special gratitude to Mr. Prashant Choudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, the guiding forces behind every contestant's growth during the journey.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to participate in an international platform," she shared.

She also acknowledged the transformative grooming by Tiska Grooming Academy and thanked her dedicated mentors:

- Supermodel Donna Masih

- Fashion Designer Wrickie Angrish

- Actor & Show Host Sachin Khurana

- Makeup Expert Anupama Katyal

- Stylist Bharat Gupta

- Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Empowerment Coach

- Suchana Bera - Former Creative Director, Lakme

- Show Director Rashmi Virmani

- Backstage Management by The Ramp Team, supported by Pearl Academy

Mrs. India One in a Million -- A Platform That Transforms

Presented by Forever India Events, Mrs. India One in a Million is more than a beauty pageant -- it is a transformative journey for women who are ready to rediscover themselves, embrace leadership, and shine unapologetically. www.mrsindiamillion.com

