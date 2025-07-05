New Delhi, July 5: OnePlus will launch its new smartphones under the Nord series in India. The company has announced that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 will be launched on July 8, 2025. These upcoming models are expected to feature upgraded specifications and deliver strong performance. The Nord CE 5 will likely go on sale from July 12 in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to come with a long-lasting battery life and will be featured by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It will likely come with a slim design and will have a dual camera setup at the rear. Apart from these smartphones, OnePlus Summer launch event will also introduce OnePlus Buds 4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Likely To Be Unveiled on July 9, 2025; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The smartphone may come with 8GB of RAM and offer two internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.77-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Nord CE 5 will likely run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the device may include smart AI-powered camera features for enhanced photography.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, and it is expected to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. A 16MP front camera is anticipated to arrive in the smartphone. The device will come with a 7,100mAh battery, which is rumoured to support 80W fast charging. It is also anticipated to have an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water. YouTube Policy Update: Google-Owned Platform To Soon Revise Monetisation Policy To Identify and Restrict ‘Mass-Produced and Repetitious Content’.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may launch in India with a starting price of around INR 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Another model with 256GB storage is expected to be priced at approximately INR 26,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).