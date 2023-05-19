Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gold holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, with various ornaments like necklaces, bangles, bracelets, and rings cherished by many. An often-overlooked advantage of owning gold jewellery is its potential as collateral for obtaining financing.

A gold loan provides a quick and convenient solution, whether for planned expenses or unforeseen circumstances. As gold jewellery serves as collateral, the interest rates for gold loans are typically lower than those for unsecured loans. Bajaj Finance offers gold loans with interest rates as low as 9.50% per annum. Borrowers can utilise their 22-karat gold jewellery to secure loans starting from Rs. 5,000 and going up to Rs. 2 crore.

These gold loans come with hassle-free documentation, fast processing, and convenient repayment options. Unlike secured loans like home or education loans, borrowers can apply for a gold loan for any purpose. The availability of high liquidity is a significant factor contributing to the increasing popularity of gold loans.

Here is a closer look at some of the attractive features and benefits of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

Quick disbursal

One of the biggest benefits of a gold loan is the instant disbursal of the loan amount. Bajaj Finance ensures a streamlined process, enabling borrowers to access funds within as little as 15 minutes*.

Low interest rate

Since a gold loan is secured against physical gold jewellery, the gold loan interest rate is lower than the unsecured loans like personal loans. Borrowers can avail of an instant gold loan from Bajaj Finance with interest rates starting as low as 9.50% per annum.

Easy eligibility

Anyone can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan as long as they are an Indian citizen aged between 21 to 70 years and have their basic KYC papers for verification. In most cases documents like Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, passport, or driver's licence, is enough to get the loan approved. A stellar credit history or an outstanding CIBIL Score is not necessary.

Multiple repayment options

Bajaj Finance also provides customers with a great deal of flexibility when it comes to repayment. Borrowers are free to choose how and when to repay the loan. One option is to pay the entire interest amount at the start of the loan tenure and settle the remaining principal at the end. They can also opt to pay the interest either monthly, bimonthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

Transparent evaluation

Bajaj Finance uses top-of-the-line karat metre to ensure the borrowers receive maximum value for their gold. Alongside this, Bajaj Finance offers borrowers a competitive gold loan rate per gram and the opportunity to secure a loan of up to 75% of the value of their gold jewellery. Additionally, the pledged gold jewellery is stored in secure vaults that are monitored around the clock, ensuring utmost safety.

Looking for an instant gold loan?

Borrowers can either walk into a Bajaj Finance branch near them to apply for a loan against gold or they can apply online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in the first and last name as it appears on PAN card.

Step 4: Enter the 10-digit mobile number and select the city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and submit the application.

Step 6: Set up an appointment at the nearest gold loan branch, from the options displayed, and bring the gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

Visit the Bajaj Finance website to apply for a gold loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

