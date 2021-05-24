New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Co-founder of 'Air Charter Services Pvt Ltd', Munny Sethi manifests as India's first provider for Air Ambulance and Medical Evacuation Services.

Catering to his passion to be a part of the entertainment industry, he was featured in a Punjabi Music video 'Veera' produced under the banner of T-Series.

Being an entrepreneur, Munny believes that the cue to success lies in constant efforts. Through his venture with Air Charter Services, Munny has provided aid to thousands who found themselves stuck at the times of need. Owing to which, he has built a lavish lifestyle for himself, with his name already being associated with some of the industry's most eminent businessmen.

Having a varied field of interests, he believes, "We face a daily reality where individuals have the opportunity to pick their own profession without being compelled. This is valid for all ages, not simply the more youthful ones. Regardless of whether a business has been set up, an individual can change their calling whenever. Therefore I have always kept myself open to new adventures and I plan onto expand my horizons as well."

He was featured in a Sumit Sethi's Punjabi Music video titled "Veera'' where Jasmine Sandlas is the lead female vocalist. Owing to his close ties to the Pollywood industry, he made a big entry. The song was launched amid the wedding season under the renowned T-series label.

He has met numerous Bollywood celebs as a result of his excellent services, including Varun Dhawan, Shradhha Kapoor, B Praak, and others. He is a Dalai Lama disciple who asks for the Dalai Lama's blessing before beginning any project.

Talking about his venture he said, "I'm glad I am able to assist so many individuals in saving their lives. I feel like I'm contributing to the country. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to help others with this facility because it has saved so many lives. "

At the point when he gave some information about working in the music video, he said, "It was a groundbreaking encounter for me, as it was my first time before a camera. I'd need to offer my thanks to the group behind the music video for their help and remarkable work. The video ended up being awesome. I'd prefer to chip away at more recordings like this."

He is a globetrotter himself because of his air sanction benefits and has made a way of life that numerous other maturing business visionaries might want to live.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)