Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will be a key player in focus with regards to match-ups during the virtual quarterfinal for the last semifinal spot against Team India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday.

West Indies and India will tussle it out at Kolkata in a repeat of their classic 2016 T20 WC semifinal clash in Mumbai. Holder has been important in WI's success this tournament, scoring 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 176 and taking eight wickets at an average of 20.75 with a four-wicket haul to his name.

Also Read | Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation 'Frightening'.

Holder's experience, leadership and finnese will be key to Windies reaching the semifinals as he holds solid match-ups against three Indian batters in T20Is as per CricViz data: Sanju Samson (four dismissals in 10 innings, conceding 57 runs at a strike rate of 110), Hardik Pandya (four dismissals in seven innings, conceding 33 runs at a strike rate of 110) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (three dismissals in nine innings, conceding 83 runs at a strike rate of 160). Hardik and Surya are currently in great form and while Sanju has been patchy, he is capable of scoring big and brisk on his day.

But Men in Blue could counter-attack against Romario Shepherd's medium pace, as Ishan Kishan (strike rate of 200 across four innings and just one dismissal, 28 runs scored) and Suryakumar (strike rate of 160 across five innings, one dismissal, 60 runs scored) hold a fantastic record against him.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for March 1.

Shimron Hetmyer has been WI's best bet with the bat and his success at number three has been extremely heartening from WI's standpoint, having made 221 runs in six innings at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 182.64 and two fifties.

However, India has a cure for a potential Hetmyer masterclass in none other than Jasprit Bumrah. Men in Blue's beloved 'Jassi Bhai', who is just three wickets shy of 500 international wickets, has dismissed the left-hander five times in nine innings. Hetmyer has been able to make just 15 runs against him at a strike rate of 71.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has a knack for removing both Hetmyer (three dismissals in 13 innings, conceding 87 runs at an SR of 155) and Rovman Powell (three dismissals in six innings, 56 runs conceded at an SR of 200), while Axar Patel has completely dominated Jason Holder with 3 wickets in six innings, giving away just 14 runs at a strike rate of just 82.

Also, this venue is the best place for wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy to recover from slight dip in form, as it is his gome venue while wearing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While he continues to take wickets and is India's top wicket taker this tournament with 11 scalps at an average of over 13, his fortunes have dwindled a bit in Super Eight phase.

It appears that batters are beginning to decode his mystery, as his economy rate has nearly doubled in Super 8 (10.25) compared to the group stages (5.16).

Squads:

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)