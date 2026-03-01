Leeds [UK], March 1 (ANI): Manchester City moved to within two points of Premier League table leaders Arsenal after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Liverpool, on the other hand, secured a 5-2 win over West Ham United at Anfield in their Premier League fixture, moving level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United, according to the Premier League website.

Man City were without Erling Haaland due to injury, and Leeds made a bright start. Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed an early chance from close range, while Brenden Aaronson also failed to convert promising opportunities as the hosts applied early pressure.

City gradually grew into the game and began to dominate. Their breakthrough came in first-half stoppage time when Antoine Semenyo slid home from close range after good work from Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

In the second half, City controlled much of the play but were unable to extend their lead. Leeds pushed for an equaliser, with Jaka Bijol heading wide from their best late chance.

Tempers flared at full-time as Leeds head coach Daniel Farke was shown a red card following a confrontation with referee Peter Bankes.

The win marked a fourth straight league victory for City, while Leeds remain six points clear of the relegation zone in 15th place. With the win, City are now placed second with 59 points, ahead of the first-placed Arsenal, who are leading the table with 61 points.

Coming to the Liverpool vs West Ham match, Liverpool secured a 5-2 win over West Ham United at Anfield, moving level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

The Reds dominated the first half, scoring three times from corners. Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring in the fifth minute after a well-worked corner, followed by a towering header from Virgil van Dijk and a brilliant finish from Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham fought back in the second half with goals from Tomas Soucek and Valentin Castellanos, but a deflected strike from Cody Gakpo and an own goal by Axel Disasi ensured Liverpool maintained their three-goal advantage.

The win lifts Liverpool to fifth place on the Premier League points table with 48 points, the same as the fourth-placed Manchester United, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th, two points behind Nottingham Forest. (ANI)

