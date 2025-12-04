PNN

New Delhi [India], December 4: Amreli is a small city in Gujarat that is experiencing a phenomenal business success story, generating national publicity. MYPB is an Indian company that has established itself as the most authentic brand of peanut butter powder in India in a short period of time, founded by Pujan Kachhadiya. The company has had its ups and downs, resulting in a journey characterised by determination, innovation, and a desire to uplift the youth and farmers in the region.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 04, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The story dates back to the nineteen-eighties when the father of the family relocated to Amreli and began to run a business of two-wheeler repair and spare parts. The store served its purpose for several years. However, with technological developments in the automotive industry, the company gradually declined. It was during this period that the elder son, Maulik, completed his studies in 2012, worked as a teacher, and started his solar business in 2016. That business is still thriving today, and it has led to the family's entrepreneurial spirit.

Pujan Kachhadiya completed his graduation in 2018. Though his dream was to start his own business, the family's financial status did not permit taking risks at that moment. He studied for government exams to support the family and passed various tier-two and tier-three examinations. Nevertheless, the need to do something new was more substantial than the desire for a safe job. He did not take up a government post and continued searching for an idea that would make a significant difference.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 04, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

At a time when the pandemic was affecting people's lives in the country, his brother, Maulik, was a complete support to Pujan Kachhadiya in starting a business that would be based in Amreli yet contribute to the local farming community. Their mission was clear. They were keen on resolving the problem of youth migration by demonstrating that a nationwide business could be established effectively in a tier-three city without moving out of their hometown.

Amreli is famous for cotton and peanut production. When Pujan Kachhadiya searched global e-commerce sites, he found peanut butter powder among the top-selling goods in America. Interested in this new idea, he looked at the Indian market and realised that only two brands sold it. Upon trying them, the flavour was unsatisfactory. To learn more about the product, he asked friends in the United States to send authentic ones. After trying them, he realised there was a strong chance to bring a genuinely original, pleasurable peanut butter powder to India.

It was due to this realisation that a serious research program started. There was no known system of processing this product in India, hence he was forced to start at the very bottom. He travelled over 30,000 kilometres and conducted more than 200 product tests over more than 2 years. When he eventually got the right taste and texture, he realised he had created something great.

MYPB was officially opened on August 20, 2023. The product contained 80 per cent reduced fat, one-third fewer calories, 50 per cent more protein, and was made entirely of natural ingredients. In two months, the brand attended a major health expo and was well-received by athletes in India and abroad. It reached the sixteenth place among the best-selling peanut butters on Amazon India in six months.

The company is still entirely bootstrapped. The brothers believe that by investing their own savings, they maintain discipline, accountability, and financial planning. MYPB anticipates sales of one crore rupees in 2024 to 2025 and ten crore rupees the following year with a good EBITA margin.

MYPB is now a compelling reminder that innovation, research, and a strong purpose can turn a small-town dream into a national success story.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)