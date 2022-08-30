Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 29 (ANI): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved an allocation of Rs 230 crore for rural infrastructure projects in Mizoram.

KVSSLV Prasada Rao, General Manager, Mizoram regional office, on Monday handed over a letter from the Chairman NABARD informing allocation of Rs 230 crore under RIDF XXVIII for sanctioning of rural infrastructure projects in Mizoram, state Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed.

"Mizoram thank NABARD for its continued support," Mizoram Chief Minister said in a tweet.

NABARD started functioning in Mizoram as a sub-office in 1989 which was upgraded to a full-fledged Regional Office in 1992.

Since the inception of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in 1995-96, NABARD has sanctioned aggregate loans amounting to Rs 1744.51 crore involving 677 projects for critical rural infrastructure like rural roads, bridges, drinking water, health infrastructure, etc of which Rs 1071.81 crore has been disbursed so far, according to information available on NABARD website. (ANI)

