New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/GPRC): February was a month full of awareness campaigns on Cancer. Celebrating World Cancer Day ( February 4) and International Children Cancer Day ( February 15), Narayan Health (NH), India's leading healthcare provider with a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in India, organised extensive and multi-location campaigns to raise awareness and honoured the spirit of cancer survivors.

Narayana Health, Bengaluru had run a new campaign titled celebrating the "SuperPower" of survivors on World Cancer Day. The month witnessed campaigns, workshops, and sporting events. The awareness campaigns were also organised at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi (Super Power of Survivor), Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad (Cancer Survivor Meet), NH Howrah (Live Workshop on Robotic Surgery), NH Jaipur (Cyclothon), NH-Gurugram (Cancer Survivor Meet) and NH-SRCC (celebrated the completion of 100 Bone Marrow Transplants).

According to industry estimates, every year, nearly 14 million people in India contract this disease, with lung and breast cancer being most common in adults and leukaemia in children. The campaigns aimed at celebrating the will of cancer survivors while inculcating the importance of regular check-ups and self-care to arrest it right in the initial stages.

Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said, "Narayana Health has been assisting people in their fight against cancer for over two decades now. Our team of doctors across the NH Network have assisted many patients to sail through these tough times. As an organisation, we have been an integral part of the highs and lows of many survivors and this campaign is a tribute to their grit and determination to fight back strong and set an example for society."

The campaigns are a small effort to raise awareness for fighting this disease and salute those who inspire us every day with their own superpowers. Equipped with 14 centres, annually we perform 50,000 chemotherapy, 5,000 surgery, 6,000 Radiation therapy, and 400 BMT per year," added Ashish Bajaj.

SRCC Children's Hospital, managed by Narayana Health has completed more than 100 Bone Marrow Transplantation with more than 85 per cent rate of successful outcomes. NH-SRCC's event on February 15 was addressed virtually by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health and he congratulated the entire oncology team of the hospital and stressed the scope to achieve more such milestones in the days to come.

According to the WHO, if the incidence of cancer reports continues to increase at this rate, by 2040, the number of deaths due to cancer worldwide will exceed 16.3 million. Cancer cases in India have increased by 10% in 4 years. In this way, this figure can reach up to 15.7 lakhs by 2025.

On Cancer Day, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi organised the Program to honour patients who won the battle against cancer for awareness and inspire people through their experience. The 'Super Power of Survivors' Program highlighted the kind of mental condition cancer patients go through and how to overcome it while facing this situation. It is very important to keep it in front of society, according to doctors.

A similar programme (Cancer Meet) was also organised at NH-Gurugram on the occasion of Cancer Day. NH's hospitals exemplify a long legacy of experience and trust in patient care and innovative treatment approaches.

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad organised Cancer Survivor Meet on 4th February 2022. Over 125 Cancer Survivors were present to share their stories of courage, of battle, and of their victory against cancer. More than 5,000 people took a pledge along with NH Ahmedabad's team to create awareness and fight Cancer.

Narayana Hospital Howrah hosted a Live Workshop on Robotic Surgery especially for oncology, since there have been instances of effective robotic surgery performed during cancer surgeries. It was an awareness workshop, designed to raise awareness mostly for the district-level doctors who attended the event to discover how robotic surgery benefits surgeons as well. This kind of awareness programme was never organised in Eastern India.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Jaipur organised a Cyclothon inspire cancer survivors. The Cyclothon was flagged off by the Hospital's Clinical Director Dr Pradeep Goyal and Cancer team. Nearly 15 survivors shared their journey with people.

