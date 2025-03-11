VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Every year 90% of MBBS aspirants miss important MBBS counselling notifications and hence miss the chance to get the MBBS seat in various states. The reasons are clear: tracking multiple state counseling websites daily is time-consuming, and without regular monitoring, students often miss critical updates.

Additionally, some states change their counselling websites each year, making it difficult for students to stay updated. Many counselling portals also mix notifications for different courses, causing students to overlook essential updates from that cluster.

Understanding these challenges, My Career My Future (MCMF), an entity of MCMF EDU-SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, which has been in MBBS counseling for over 12 years, has introduced India's first and only Notification Alert Software (NAS) addressing all these challenges of MBBS aspirants.

Amrik Singh, CEO of MCMF, shared that with NAS, students no longer need to track multiple state counseling websites manually. Instead, NAS organizes notifications into state-wise folders under each student's profile. Whenever a counseling committee releases an MBBS-related notification, it will automatically appear in the respective state's folder.

The key benefit? Students will receive instant SMS alerts on their registered mobile numbers, ensuring they never miss an important update.

Director Shikha Hans added that NAS will not only save students valuable time spent checking multiple websites but also guarantee that they never miss an opportunity for an MBBS seat.

Students can click at https://mycareermyfuture.com/neet-alert-notification/ to use MBBS Notification Alert Software.

According to Singh, the Notification Alert Software should be recommended by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to NEET aspirants to ensure that its advantages are accessible to all students.

