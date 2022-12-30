New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) has released a beta version of a lightweight and robust Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).

This Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission-compliant solution is envisioned to provide a digital platform to health care providers, particularly focusing on private clinics and small health facilities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Hospital management information system is a computerised system that helps in managing clinical, financial, laboratory, inpatient, outpatient, pharmaceutical, etc. operations in a hospital.

The beta version of this platform will allow doctors to generate and fetch Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) for their patients, allow doctors to manage their calendar, appointments, and patient details in a single window and allow doctors to view previous health records and prescriptions for registered patients and take video consultations.

To increase adoption and seek feedback on the HMIS from health care providers across the country, NHA will be organising a virtual beta-testing workshop on January 4, 2023, wherein health care providers will be invited to provide their valuable suggestions

The statement of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which was released on Thursday, said this platform's digital services will allow doctors to view previous health records and prescriptions for registered patients and take video consultations and also generate and share digital standardised prescriptions using a range of parameters with options to modify/customize the prescription layout

Health care providers can now use this new solution, share their valuable feedback, and play a role in shaping India's digital health care ecosystem, the ministry said.

Feedback from health care providers will be incorporated into the ABDM-enabled software to make it more robust. The HMIS can be accessed at docmitrabeta.abdm.gov.in, the ministry said, adding that a user manual for accessing the features and using the HMIS is also available on the same link.

NHA is the nodal agency for implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to develop the backbone for the digital health infrastructure in India. (ANI)

