New Year 2023 is here! And it's time to ring in another year. January 1, celebrated as the first day of the New Year, brings new hope and positivity to look forward to great opportunities in the year that lies ahead of us. Notably, the dates of the New Year for the different regions across India differ as per the Lunar and Solar Hindu calendars. According to the Hindu calendar, the New Year starts on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. This year, it falls on March 21, which means that the major New Year celebrations will begin on this date. Let us check the dates of all major Indian New Year's Day or Hindu New Year 2023 dates, such as Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year, Ugadi or Telugu New Year, Cheti Chand or Sindhi New Year, Chaitra Navratri, Navreh or Kashmiri New Year, Puthandu or Tamil New Year, Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year, Jur Sital or Maithili New Year, Bohag Bihu or Assamese New Year, Pana Sankranti or Odia New Year, Vishu or Malayalam New Year, Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year, Bestu Varas or Gujarati New Year, Ashadhi Bij or Kutchi New Year. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

People living in Maharashtra will celebrate the New Year by the name ‘Gudi Padwa’ on March 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka will celebrate the first day of the New Year as Ugadi or Yugadi on the same day. Apart from these, Sindhi Hindus will celebrate their New Year as Cheti Chand, which is also the birth anniversary of their patron saint Lord Jhulelal. This will be marked on the same day, i.e., March 22. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Hindu New Year Dates In 2023

Date Day Festivals Regions/States March 22 Wednesday Gudi Padwa – Marathi New Year Maharashtra March 22 Wednesday Ugadi – Telugu New Year Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka March 22 Wednesday Cheti Chand – Sindhi New Year Celebrated By Sindhi Communities Across India March 22 Wednesday Chaitra Navratri Several States March 23 Thursday Navreh – Kashmiri New Year Kashmir April 14 Friday Mesha Sankranti Several States April 14 Friday Puthandu - Tamil New Year Tamil Nadu April 14 Friday Vaisakhi - Punjabi New Year Punjab And Haryana April 14 Friday Jur Sital - Maithili New Year Mithila region of India and Nepal 14-16 April Friday-Sunday Bohag Bihu - Assamese New Year Assam April 14 Friday Pana Sankranti - Odia New Year Odisha April 14 Friday Bwisagu Assam April 15 Saturday Vishu – Malayalam New Year Kerala, Tulu Nadu region in Karnataka, Mahé district of Union Territory of Pondicherry April 15 Saturday Pohela Boishakh – Bengali New Year West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam June 19 Monday Ashadhi Bij- Kutchi New Year Gujarat November 13 Monday Bestu Varas - Gujarati New Year Gujarat

The Hindus in the Kashmir region will celebrate their New Year, named ‘Navreh’, on March 23. The festival is dedicated to their Goddess Sharika. Marking the onset of spring in India, Vaisakhi or Baisakhi will be observed on April 14, which marks the beginning of a New Year for the Sikh community in Punjab and Haryana.

