VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 31: Beginning the New Year with a message of compassion and social responsibility, Narayan Seva Sansthan has launched a humanitarian initiative titled 'Naye Saal Ki Pehli Neki'. As part of the campaign, the organisation is distributing blankets and sweaters to economically disadvantaged families and children affected by severe winter conditions.

Also Read | Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in January 2026: From Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV to Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Here's a List of New Vehicles Arriving Next Month.

The initiative aims to distribute 50,000 blankets and sweaters among the needy, reinforcing the idea that the New Year should commence with acts of kindness, empathy, and service to society.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Seva Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said that meaningful social change does not always require large-scale events, but can emerge from small and sincere human efforts. He added that if individuals contribute at their own level to help those in need, a positive transformation in society is inevitable.

Also Read | Dubai New Year's Eve 2025 Celebrations: Burj Khalifa Fireworks, RTA Road Closures and Traffic Advisory Issued as Massive Crowds Expected in Downtown.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has been working for the welfare of persons with disabilities and underprivileged communities for several decades. According to the organisation, it has conducted over 4.5 lakh free corrective surgeries and provided more than 40,000 artificial limbs to beneficiaries, with a focus on restoring dignity, mobility, and self-reliance.

The organisation's ongoing service activities further underscore the credibility of the campaign. On average, Narayan Seva Sansthan performs 50-60 surgeries daily, fits 30-40 artificial limbs, provides free meals to over 4,000 people, and supports the education of around 800 children from underprivileged backgrounds every day.

Through the 'Naye Saal Ki Pehli Neki' campaign, the organisation has appealed to citizens across all sections of society to participate in acts of service, emphasising that compassion is not limited to any institution or platform. Simple actions such as feeding the hungry, helping the sick, supporting the elderly, or assisting those in distress are central to the spirit of the initiative.

Agarwal further noted that small gestures--such as helping a visually impaired person cross the road, guiding someone who is lost, or caring for animals--play a crucial role in sustaining human values, and that large social movements often begin with such individual acts of kindness.

The campaign draws inspiration from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah", seeking to translate the philosophy into collective action. Launched at the start of New Year 2026, the initiative conveys that the New Year is not only a time for personal celebration, but also for shared responsibility and social harmony.

For more information : narayanseva.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)