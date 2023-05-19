Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Freshokartz, a comprehensive agricultural services provider catering to farmers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and neighbouring states, has successfully raised funding from prominent investors including RVCF, Real-Time Angel Fund, Nitish Mittersain (Founder and CEO of Nazara), Sreevasthva P (Founder and CEO of Servify), Marwari Catalyst, Siddharth Shah and others. The company has also announced the launch of India's pioneering social commerce super app, designed specifically for village level entrepreneurs (VLEs), with the aim of providing entrepreneurship opportunities to aspiring micro-Agripreneurs in Rajasthan, MP and nearby states.

Rajendra Lora, Founder, and CEO of Freshokartz, stated, "We have analysed the rural economy and developed a completely tech-based solution. Having served in the Agri Input and Market Linkages services for a considerable period, we have observed recurring engagements with our farmers. The initial traction we have witnessed with our VLE Super App has been phenomenal, with VELs Considering it as primary source of income. Our vision is to collaborate with over 500,000 VLEs in the next 4-5 years, reaching more than 5 million farmers."

Also Read | KKR vs LSG, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens.

Freshokartz focuses on addressing the needs of over 100 million Indian farmers who have been underserved due to a lack of innovation at the farm level. While online platforms typically cater to metropolitan areas and select tier 2-3 cities, farmers in remote regions are often overlooked and reliant on traditional solutions, resulting in higher costs.

Through Freshokartz Saarthi's (Village Level Entrepreneurs), the platform establishes an efficient channel to serve these farmers. VLEs act as intermediaries between farmers and Freshokartz, assisting with customer acquisition, product and service awareness, and order placement through the Saarthi mobile application.

Also Read | Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha Death Toll Reaches 145.

The platform empowers thousands of individuals to start their small businesses from the comfort of their homes without any initial investment. It also enables businesses to reach farmers in the last mile, bypassing traditional supply channels. Freshokartz caters to various agricultural needs, including Agri inputs, financial products, Agri equipment, farm machinery, tractors, insurance, market linkages, and crop advisory services.

Currently, the company collaborates with more than 15,000 VLEs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and nearby states, connecting with over 500,000 farmers. Freshokartz boasts over 50 partners who collaborate to distribute their products to farmers through these VLEs. Remarkably, VLEs earn an average monthly income ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 INR, with the potential to earn up to 25,000 INR.

Freshokartz aims to onboard more than 100,000 VLEs, thereby serving over 1 million farmers by March 31, 2024. The company is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of VLEs and farmers increasing 2-3 times every month.

Nitish Mittersain Founder and CEO of Nazara Tech said, "Founder's Farming and technology background make them unique to solve farmers problem. Only technology can help in building a scalable model and Freshokartz current traction clearly show that they are growing in the right direction with multiple Agri Related services in a single platform."

Additionally, Freshokartz is forging partnerships with various organizations, including UPL, BASF, Axis Bank, BankSathi, ICICI Lombard, Balwan, JCB, Jain Irrigations, GrowIT, Shakti Pumps, Solskean Energy, and others. These collaborations aim to offer a comprehensive platform that addresses all the needs of farmers, ranging from soil testing, Agri products, banking and financial services, cattle feed and care, crop advisory, and more.

For more information, please visit www.freshokartz.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)