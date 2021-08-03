New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has decided to incorporate bariatric surgery procedures (weight loss surgery procedure) as a part of their curriculum.

A committee has been formed to accomplish this. Dr Mohit Bhandari, the director of the bariatric surgery wing (Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics) of Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, has been appointed as the prime member of the committee.

This decision has been made keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the overweight and the obese populace. The course will be an ensured method to provide medical guidance and expert consultation to avoid any lethal circumstances for the overweight.

It will include surgeries like Biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS), Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, Gastric bypass (Roux-en-Y), Intragastric balloon, Sleeve gastrectomy, and many such more to help individuals whose exercise plans have not worked out for them or if they have caught on some serious health condition as a result of their increased weight.

Acknowledging Dr. Mohit Bhandari's expertise in bariatric surgery, the NBEMS committee has made his role very significant in achieving this objective. He has been authorised as the guiding force to set various criteria, curate the syllabus, and decide on the examination pattern.

Being the one who introduced India to Robotic and Endoscopic Bariatric Surgery, Dr Bhandari has performed more than 18000 bariatric surgeries and has trained more than 500 surgeons nationally and internationally. Talking about this step by NBEMS, he says, "Studies have shown that mortality due to the virus was ten times more in the countries where more than 50% of the populace has a body mass index above 25. Thus, it is essential to have a solid foundation and structure for bariatric surgery procedures in our country."

Dr. Mohit Bhandari has been accredited to have treated patients across nations like China, Belgium, Germany, Australia and many more, even those with an average weight of 250kgs. To add more to his acquisitions, he is the only bariatric specialist in India who has gotten a permit to perform bariatric medical procedures Internationally.

Looking at his sincerity, laurels, and proficiency, the NBEMS committee has given him a vital responsibility. He has time and again promoted the benefits of dynamic living that unfortunately reduces in obese people. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is sure that under Dr Bhandari's eye, this course would prove fruitful to all those looking for it.

