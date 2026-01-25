New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Ranvir Shorey is back with Season 2 of the series 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali.'

Shorey, who plays Chhote Dhawan, shared that one of the main reasons he agreed to do the show was the strong team behind it and the talented actors he got to work with.

Also Read | Palaash Muchhal Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Infidelity and Fraud Allegations in Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row (View Post).

Speaking about the cast and his experience on set, the actor said that, after the writing, the best thing about the project was the people involved, which made it an "absolute joy" to be on set.

"One of the reasons I signed up was the fabulous cast. After Raj Amit Kumar's writing, the next best thing about this project was the amazing ensemble cast, Govind, Saurabh, Seema, Vineet. So many talented and great actors were involved. It was an absolute joy and privilege to be on set," Shorey told ANI.

Also Read | ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Elimination Update: Aarav Chugh Evicted As Twists Shake Up MTV's Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.

Talking about what fans can expect from the second season, Ranvir explained that Season 1 was more about setting up the world and the story's tone, while Season 2 takes the characters in new directions.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTj8DMajRG1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing how the story moves forward, he said, "Season 1 was actually more about setting up the world and the lens through which we are looking at that story. Now, in Season 2, the characters are heading in a different direction. And, of course, not to forget, Season 1 had an amazing cliffhanger. Plenty of people were waiting to see what would unfold in Season 2."

The new season picks up from where Season 1 ended. The focus is again on the Davan family from the fictional town of Bindiya. This time, the power struggle inside the family gets more serious. With Bada Davan in jail, his son, Chhote Davan, takes charge, but his way of running things brings trouble rather than peace.

Saurabh Shukla returns as Bada Davan, while Ranvir Shorey is back as Chhote Davan. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya.

'Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2' is now streaming on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)