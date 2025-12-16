NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Neetti Ateliier, a new-age jewellery design house rooted in structure, clarity, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Founded by Nitin Lotia and co-founded by Nidhish Lotia, Neetti Ateliier brings together visionary design, skilled karigars, and advanced technology under one roof. As a complete design house, Neetti transforms ideas into heirlooms through a process that balances craft and precision, heritage and innovation.

Born from a vision that honours tradition while fearlessly embracing the future, Neetti stands as a space where bold thinking meets refined execution. Every line, every curve, every silhouette at Neetti is intentional - shaped by experience, elevated by innovation. From traditional foundations to modern momentum, the brand creates pieces that are not styled to please, but designed to lead.

Neetti's collection highlights span three distinct yet interconnected design philosophies: Heirlooms of Faith, where jewellery becomes a sanctum, carrying the poise of idols and the serene stillness of shrines; Contemporary Silhouettes, in which classics are reimagined with fresh eyes, fearless detailing, and architectural clarity; and Nature's Muse, a celebration of nature's effortless elegance, translated into metal and gemstone with forms that feel both organic and intelligently refined.

Speaking about the studio's philosophy, Nidhish Lotia, Director & Co-founder, says, "For us, jewellery is not only an accessory but a reflection of purpose and clarity. At Neetti, we prioritise honest design and responsible craftsmanship, ensuring that every creation is thoughtfully conceived, ethically produced, and made to stand the test of time."

Neetti is known for its collaborative design-thinking approach, co-creating with clients and partners to deliver high-impact design with emotional intent. The brand is equally recognised for its scalability without compromise, maintaining consistent excellence from one-of-a-kind pieces to large-scale retail collections. With a strong focus on ethical sourcing and stringent quality checks, every component used is responsibly sourced and meticulously examined. Neetti also stands out for its bespoke jewellery - tailor-made creations engineered with precision, intention, and deep personal meaning.

Looking ahead, Neetti Ateliier plans to expand to international markets. The brand aims to partner with top retailers across global markets, taking its signature design language to the world stage.

