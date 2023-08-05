ATK

New Delhi [India], August 5: Nelco (India) Pvt. Ltd., a premier manufacturer of competition sporting goods based in the sports city of Meerut, signed an agreement with the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWB) to promote the sport of Weightlifting in Asia. The agreement was inked at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Championships at Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium. 262 competitors from 20 Asian Nations are participating at the Event being held from July 28 to August 5 at Delhi-NCR, India.

Also Read | Happy Sisters Day 2023 Greetings, Wishes and Messages: National Sisters Day Images and Wallpapers To Share With Your Sister on This Day.

The large commercial sponsorship deal of USD 200,000 will also include equipment sponsorship to support athletes through a plan to work together to promote Weightlifting in Asia.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Secretary-General of the Asian Weightlifting Federation, extended a warm welcome to this new partnership with Nelco. He expressed a sense of optimism about this collaboration with one of the world's premier sports equipment brands, viewing it as a catalyst for unlocking new opportunities and forging further partnerships that will fortify the sport of weightlifting in Asia.

Also Read | HC on Widow’s Entry in Temple: Marital Status Cannot Take Away Woman’s Identity, Says Madras High Court After Widow Denied Entry Into Periyakaruppan Temple in Erode.

Echoing these sentiments, Varun Anand, Director - Works & Product Development at Nelco, articulated his pride in this partnership with the Asian Weightlifting Federation, a global powerhouse in the world of weightlifting.

Amber Anand, Director - Business Development & Promotion at Nelco, mentioned that the new alliance is in tandem with Nelco's broader ambitions of fostering sports participation on a global scale, and he is confident that it will significantly propel them towards achieving this objective.

The deal was signed by Amber Anand of Nelco (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Muhammed Alharbi (Secretary General) of Asian Weightlifting Federation. Muhammed Jalood (President - International Weightlifting Federation), Muhammad Yousef Al Mana (President - AWF), Sahdev Yadav (President - IWLF), Varun Anand (Director – Works & Development @ Nelco) were present at the signing ceremony.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)