New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for the development of Phase I of New Greenfield Airport at Dholera, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1305 crore, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the project is estimated to be completed within 48 months.

Also Read | Google Maps Now Shows Estimated Toll Charges in India, Japan, Indonesia & the US.

The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a Joint Venture Company comprising the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Government of Gujarat, and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

Airports Authority of India (AAI) controls the majority 51 per cent stake in the joint venture company. The government of Gujarat controls 33 per cent stake while the remaining 16 per cent stake in the joint venture entity is owned by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust.

Also Read | Muhammad Adil Mirza's Unmatched Commitment to the Healthcare Sector Gave Rise to the Phoenix Group of Companies.

The New Greenfield Airport at Dholera is situated at an aerial distance of 80 km from Ahmedabad, Airport. The Airport is planned for operationalisation from the year 2025-26. The initial passenger traffic is estimated to be 3 lakh passengers per annum and it is expected to grow to 23 lakh over a period of 20 years, according to an official statement released after the union cabinet meeting.

The annual cargo traffic is also estimated from the year 2025-26 at 20,000 tonnes, which would increase to 2,73,000 tonnes over a period of 20 years, it said.

Dholera Airport is to get Passenger and Cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and is expected to become a major cargo hub to serve the industrial region. This Airport will also cater to the nearby region and serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)