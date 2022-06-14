The Phoenix Group of Companies comprises healthcare channel companies that are aimed at providing medical products and services to the hospitals. Muhammad Adil Mirza is the CEO of this healthcare empire. With his business acumen and determination, he has managed to take the healthcare sector to new levels of success with his parent company 'Phoenix Medicines LLC'. He later on went to acquire other companies below his belt such as Allmed FZCO, Avenue 80 Marketing and Management, Future Mattress and Furniture Factory LLC.

Born in 1980, in Karachi, Pakistan; Muhammad Adil Mirza often talks of how his brother had always been his inspiration. From a young age, he had watched his brother rise in the business game of supplying pharmaceuticals and surgical disposables and devices to small hospitals in Karachi. This family business of theirs serves as a core influence in his own success story. His brother founded ‘Universal Enterprises,’ their first company, in 1988, and it immediately became a national success.

After completing his education, Muhammad Adil Mirza took over the family business and expanded the family business beyond their hometown and took it to Dubai and other CIS countries. He established a regional head office in Dubai and started from scratch in a completely new region. Muhammad Adil Mirza talks of this interest in Dubai, and reminisces how his family had wanted him to remain close to home and also study abroad. Hence, he went to the University of Wollongong in Dubai.

Through his devotion and hardwork, Adil had managed to create five top companies spread across the UAE in different niches and business areas. He also had secured worthwhile affiliations with top firms in the US, UK and Europe.

The growth of the Healthcare Industry has been beneficial to millions of patients. Phoenix Group is focused on providing latest technologies, innovative programs and services to the surgeons and hospital staff for facilitating better treatment of the patients.

Unmarried, Muhammad Adil Mirza enjoys cricket in his personal life. He owns two cricket clubs in the T20 league Pakistan. Muhammad Adil Mirza, the ace entreprenur remains focused and passionate about his vision and ideas regarding the succes of the healthcare sector.