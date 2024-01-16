PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at its Board Meeting held on January 16, 2024.

Speaking about the results, Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said, "In the nine-month period ending December 2023, Newgen has demonstrated strong growth in revenues led by India and EMEA. We are witnessing tremendous opportunities in the Lending and Trade Finance space. We have also maintained robust profitability and strong cash flow generation, highlighting the financial strength and resilience of our operations. Through our investments in innovation, people, and customer-centric approach, we have been nurturing and expanding our existing customer relationships, along with adding 38 new logos in 9M FY'24."

"We are extremely delighted with the response our products are getting from customers across different geographies. We continue to innovate and drive our products through AI-led capabilities. With the launch of NewgenONE Marvin, we are excited to bring generative AI capabilities to our customers. NewgenONE Marvin is set to further accelerate low code capabilities with faster and smarter application development, automation of customer journeys as well as help in building better customer engagement frameworks," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

About Newgen

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning Newgen Software Technologies' future business prospects and business profitability, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth and new business opportunities, competition (both domestic and international), economic growth in India, and the target countries for business, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on projects, our ability to manage our international operations, government policies, interest, and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. The company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward-looking statements become materially incorrect in the future or update any forward-looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.

Media Contact:

Runki Goswami runki.goswami@newgensoft.com

Investor Contact:

Deepti Mehra Chugh deepti.chugh@newgensoft.com

