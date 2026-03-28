Mumbai, March 28: Four individuals, including two police personnel, have been arrested in connection with the 2023 death of Head Constable Jayant Ballawar, previously classified as an unnatural death in Maharashtra. Police now allege that the death was a premeditated murder orchestrated by his daughter, Arya Ballawar, her lover Ashish Shedmake, and two others.

The revelation comes nearly three years after the incident, following a confession by Ashish Shedmake, who admitted the conspiracy during a dispute with Arya. Authorities have invoked criminal provisions for murder, criminal conspiracy, false statements, and common intent in the ongoing investigation. Buldhana Shocker: Man Tries To Kill Wife Thrice by Poisoning Food in Maharashtra, Then Hires Hitman for INR 1 Lakh To Get Job Done.

Maharashtra Policewoman Kills Father by Poisoning His Milkshake

On April 25, 2023, Jayant Ballawar, 45, felt unwell at work after consuming a milkshake prepared by his daughter Arya, who is now a serving policewoman. He collapsed at the District Magistrate’s office in Chandrapur and was declared dead at a hospital. At the time, police recorded the case as an unnatural death, with no criminality suspected, and the file was closed.

3 Years Later, Lover Reveals Truth as Relationship Gets Sour

Police investigations now suggest that the death was planned due to Jayant opposing Arya’s relationship with Ashish Shedmake. According to the complaint lodged by Ashish, Arya allegedly mixed poison into the milkshake with assistance from her cousin Chaitanya Gedam and a fourth unidentified individual who supplied the substance. Dombivli Shocker: School Trustee’s Son Sends Obscene Messages, Demands S*xual Favours From Teacher in Maharashtra's Thane.

The confession by Ashish revealed that the couple paid Chaitanya INR 5,000 to obtain the poison. The plan was carried out on the morning of April 25, 2023, resulting in Jayant Ballawar’s collapse and eventual death at work.

Following Jayant’s death, Arya and Ashish married, though their relationship deteriorated, leading Ashish to confess the plot to police last week. This disclosure prompted the arrests of Arya Ballawar, Ashish Shedmake, Chaitanya Gedam, and the fourth accused, who supplied the poison.

The police note that Arya and Ashish were not serving police personnel at the time of the murder and joined training in 2025. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and involvement of all parties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).