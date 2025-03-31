BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 31: NIIT Limited, a leading global skill and talent development corporation, has been recognized with two top honors - the BW People Tech Future Awards 2025 and the BW People HR 50 Under 50. The awards celebrate innovation, excellence and impact in the Human Resource and People Technology domain. The recognitions were presented recently, in the presence of an eminent jury comprising industry leaders such as Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Deepak Jolly, Founder & Director, Consocia Advisory; Arup Sinha, former Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation; and Dr. Aquil Busrai, CEO, Aquil Busrai Consulting, among others. NIIT's HR leaders Dr. Mita Brahma, KV Radhakrishnan, and Vandana Negi were present to receive the awards. NIIT's HR team has been awarded the Gold in the category 'Best HR Tech Team of the Year (Product & Services) for its pioneering work in the deployment and adoption of AI-assisted HR products and services. Central to this transformation is N.AI.R.A (NIIT's Artificial Intelligence Resource Assistant), a Gen AI-powered tool designed to respond to NIITians' queries and to help the sales team by bringing together real-time information on NIIT's digital offerings, competition insights, and value propositions. Also, in the works is enabling AI-generated customized pitch support. NAIRA has become a critical enabler for enabling business teams -- by reducing preparation time, improving message precision, providing enhanced customer experience and directly impacting lead progression. Complementing this is Amber, an AI-powered engagement bot that interacts with NIITians at key milestones to track sentiment and promote well-being. By fostering compassionate listening and timely actions, Amber has played a key role in building a more connected, inclusive, and responsive workplace environment. The award acknowledges the team's success in scaling adoption of these platforms through structured communication and training initiatives, continuous enhancements in functionality, and the development of high impact use cases that have delivered tangible organizational outcomes. In addition to this team recognition, Vandana Negi, Head of Learning & Development at NIIT Ltd., has been named among the "BW People HR 50 Under 50 Awards 2025." The award recognizes Vandana's personal journey of professional growth, from heading NIIT's Sales Training Academy to leading the L&D function, and her significant contributions as an L&D professional across industry platforms. This award was conferred on March 20, 2025, at the conclusion of the conference. Vandana's award was decided by a distinguished panel of jurors including Dr. T.V. Rao, Chairman of TV Rao Learning Systems; Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer at LTI Mindtree; SV Nathan, CEO & Co-Founder of Visara Partners; and Yogi Sriram, Consultant to the CEO & MD at Larsen & Toubro, among others. Speaking on this dual recognition, Dr. Mita Brahma, HR Head, NIIT Limited, said, "At NIIT, we have always believed that people-centric innovation is the foundation for a future-ready organization. We are truly grateful to Business World for acknowledging our work and appreciating our team for their unwavering dedication. We look forward to continuing our journey of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance employee experiences, streamline processes, drive organizational success, and contributing to shaping the future of HR." Vandana Negi, Head of Learning & Development at NIIT Limited, added, "It's incredibly humbling to be recognized among the BW People HR 50 Under 50. My professional trajectory, commencing with the design and delivery of sales training and culminating in my current leadership of the learning charter for NIIT, represents a journey of continuous and profound evolution. This significant milestone is not solely my own; it is an honor I share deeply with every colleague and mentor whose guidance and support have been instrumental in shaping my path. Furthermore, I extend my gratitude to the broader NIIT community, whose unwavering belief in the transformative power of continuous learning has been a constant source of inspiration and a driving force behind our collective achievements." These recognitions further validate NIIT's long-standing commitment to building a future-ready workforce through technology, innovation, and a deeply ingrained culture of learning and development.

