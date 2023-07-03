BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 3: NIIT Limited, a leading skills & talent development corporation, has been recognized as a Best Education Brand of 2023 at the 6th Edition of The Economic Times Best Education Brands awards and summit. This prestigious recognition has been awarded to NIIT for its commitment and contribution towards strengthening the upskilling and reskilling landscape through its innovative learning solutions. The award was received by Pradeep Narayanan, President, NIIT Digital and Growth Initiatives, NIIT Limited during the ceremony held in Delhi.

NIIT Ltd. has been delivering a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in futuristic domains through its various businesses for more than 4 decades. Through its robust Digital platform, NIIT Digital enables distinctive learning outcomes for corporate and individual learners seamlessly and provides a digital environment for improving learning effectiveness and efficiency.

Speaking on the recognition, Pradeep Narayanan, President, NIIT Digital and Growth Initiatives, NIIT Limited said "At NIIT, we remain committed to providing innovative new-age skilling solutions to narrow the skills-demand gap faced by various industries."

The assessment for the Best Education Brands 2023 recognition has been made based on multiple parameters including innovation, infrastructure, student-to-faculty, and pedagogical techniques among others.

NIIT has been recognized with several prestigious awards since its early days. The company has also been honoured with the 'Top Training Company' award by Dataquest successively for 20 years. It has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies globally for the 15 consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. In 2020, NIIT was featured as the only company in Educational Services Industry, in the Fortune India 500 list 2020. In 2021, NIIT has earned 51 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards in various categories including Corporate Initiatives, Sales Performance, Workforce Management and Technology. Further, the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) recognised NIIT Digital as the Best E-Learning Platform in 2022. NIIT has also bagged the "Institutions with excellent Training and Placements" award from BW Education and the 'Transformational platform for professional learning in new-age technologies' by Dataquest in 2022.

The 6th Edition of The Economic Times Best Education Brands is a platform created to recognize brands who have made notable impact on the education sector. This initiative provides an opportunity to stalwarts from the education sector to come together, exchange ideas and discuss the trends that will help take the sector to the next level.

