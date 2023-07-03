Mumbai, July 3: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI CA Inter and Final Exam Result 2023 soon. As per the notice issued by ICAI, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exam results are likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 5. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams 2023 can visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in to download their results.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," the official notification read. In order to check the ICAI CA Final, Inter May exams 2023 results, candidates are advised to keep their roll number handy.

Steps To Check ICAI CA Final, Inter May Exams 2023 Results:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CA Final or Inter May Exam 2023 Result" link

Next, enter using your login credentials

Click on submit

Your CA Final, Inter May Exam Results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The ICAI Intercourse examination for Group 1 was held on May 3, 6, 8 and 10 while the Group II exams were conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18. Meanwhile, the ICAI final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 while for Group II, the exams were held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17.

