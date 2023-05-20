New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/SRV): Nimbus Adcom, one of the leading IT service providers, recently celebrated its annual function and award ceremony, marking 16 years of success in the industry. Nimbus Adcom specializes in a wide range of services, including Bulk SMS / Bulk Email Marketing & VAS Services, IT & Digital Marketing Solutions, BPO Services, Staffing & Recruitment Services, Corporate Training, Agro-farming, and much more. With branches located in Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Ranchi, Nimbus Adcom has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across the country.

The recently held Annual function provided an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the outstanding efforts of the employees at Nimbus Adcom. The award ceremony was intended to celebrate the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the employees toward achieving organizational goals. Nimbus thrives on the belief that talented individuals equipped with relevant skills, experience, and strong work ethics are the driving force behind the company's success. The event was a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing and recognizing talent, creating a positive work environment, and fostering a sense of belonging among its employees.

Also Read | HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Out at hpbose.org; Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Know Steps To Check Score.

Speaking about the event, Mandip Kumar, Director of Nimbus Adcom said, "We are happy to announce that we have completed 16 years in the industry. This award ceremony not only acknowledged the contributions of our employees but also motivated and inspired everyone to continue striving for excellence." He further added, "As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services to our clients across various domains. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our path of excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction."

Nimbus Adcom specialises in delivering innovative solutions and services to its clients. The brand stands out from other IT service providers due to its dedication to understanding and addressing the unique needs of its clients. Nimbus Adcom goes the extra mile by delving deeper into clients' specific requirements, market dynamics, objectives, goals, and competitive landscape. This approach ensures that the solutions provided by Nimbus Adcom are not only effective but also aligned with the specific goals and aspirations of each client.

Also Read | Stock Price 'Most Important Lever' To Get Pay Raise, Microsoft CMO Chris Capossela Tells Workers.

Founded in 2006, Nimbus Adcom is an established organization with a focus on IT Services and IT Consulting. With a team of nearly 1,000 employees, Bulk SMS, Bulk Email Marketing, Web Designing & Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Hosting, Business Email, PR Services, Content Marketing Services, Digital Marketing Services, PPC, Google Adwords, Facebook Ads, Social Media Optimization, Search Engine Optimization, Instagram Ads, Linkedin Ads, Youtube Ads, Twitter Ads, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, IVR Services, iCloud Services, OBD Services, Short Code Services, Long Code Services, Lead Generation Services, Domain Registration, Business Promotion Services, Business Promotion, BPO Services, Presales, Telemarketing, Outsourcing Services, Customer Support Services, and Data Support Services. With a dedication to offering personalized strategies, Nimbus Adcom ensures that its clients receive tailored solutions that maximize their chances of success in the ever-evolving world of IT services.

For more information about Nimbus Adcom and its range of services, please visit the company's official websites: http://www.nimbusitsolutions.com / and http://nimbusad.com/ .

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)