New Delhi [India], September 2: In a bold step towards transforming women's health and hygiene in India, NIRAA by SDG, a homegrown wellness brand, today announced the launch of its ultra-thin premium sanitary pads - a product designed to designed to offer Indian women 360° leak protection, superior absorbency, and rash-free comfort in a feather-light form - blending comfort, confidence, and care like never before.

With India still grappling with low awareness and accessibility around quality menstrual products--where only 36% of women use sanitary pads regularly (NFHS-5 data)--NIRAA by SDG aims to disrupt the market with its affordable yet premium-quality solution, bridging the gap between necessity and dignity.

"Periods are not just about managing a cycle--they're about enabling women to live freely, work confidently, and feel empowered every single day," said Shubha Gupta, Founder, NIRAA by SDG.

"Our ultra-thin premium pads are a step forward in our mission to break taboos, raise menstrual health standards, and put women's well-being at the centre of innovation."

Available nationwide through online platforms, retail partners, and www.niraabysdg.com, the launch aims to make affordable, premium menstrual care accessible to every woman.

About NIRAA by SDG

NIRAA by SDG is a purpose-driven wellness brand committed to women's health, menstrual hygiene, and breaking societal stigmas around periods. Through product innovation, community outreach, and awareness campaigns, NIRAA by SDG envisions a future where menstrual care is not a privilege but a basic right for every woman.

About Shubha Gupta

Shubha Gupta is an award-winning entrepreneur and recipient of the Nari Shakti Award for her work in women's empowerment and menstrual hygiene. She is the Founder of NIRAA, an eco-friendly sanitary products brand, and the Managing Director of SDG International, a sustainable packaging solutions company. In 2018, she co-founded Innvictis Edutech, a global education consultancy connecting students to 200+ universities worldwide. She also pursues her passion through Vastu By Shubha, offering modern Vastu consulting for individuals and businesses.

