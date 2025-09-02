Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi or Jaya Ekadashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight of Ashwin. It falls on the 11th day, i.e. Ekadashi, of the bright fortnight of Ashwin, which falls in September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. As we observe Parivartini Ekadashi 2025, we bring you Parsva Ekadashi wishes and Happy Parivartini Ekadashi HD images, Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 greetings, Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 WhatsApp messages and HD wallpapers, that you can share as Parsva Ekadashi wishes, messages and greetings with your family and friends and celebrate the joyous occasion.

The term 'Parsva' means 'side,' and 'Ekadashi' refers to the eleventh day, symbolising the occasion when Lord Vishnu is believed to turn on his side during his cosmic sleep, known as Yoga Nidra. As pe religious beliefs, this fast is believed to purify the mind and body. As you observe Parsva Ekadashi, you can take a look at these Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, Happy Parivartini Ekadashi HD images, Jaya Ekadashi messages, to celebrate the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Parivartini Ekadashi Pictures With Lord Vishnu Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Vrat of Parivartini Ekadashi Bring Prosperity to Your Family and Purity to Your Soul.

Lord Vishnu Photos To Send on Parivartini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Divine Blessings of Lord Vishnu on Parivartini Ekadashi. May Your Faith Bring Joy, Positivity, and Good Fortune.

Happy Parivartini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, May Lord Vishnu Shower His Love and Remove All Sorrows From Your Life.

Lord Vishnu Image For Parivartini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Parivartini Ekadashi With Devotion and Gratitude. Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Life Full of Happiness and Harmony.

Parsva Ekadashi With Lord Vishnu Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ekadashi Inspire You Towards Spiritual Growth, Good Deeds, and a Prosperous Future. Happy Parivartini Ekadashi!

It is said that Lord Vishnu goes into the state of Yoga Nidra for four months on Devshayani Ekadashi and rests under the Kshira Sagara for four months, referred to as the Chaturmas. This Ekadashi is called Parivartini (change) because the Lord changes his sleeping posture. On the day of Parivartini Ekadashi vrat, devotees observe a strict fast and abstain from grains and certain other foods on this day. The fast is believed to purify the mind and body and to help the devotee attain spiritual enlightenment.

