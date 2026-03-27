PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 27: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, has announced its subsidiary, NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited, has been awarded a work order by the Mumbai Police, Home Department, Government of Maharashtra, for execution of a comprehensive CCTV project.

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Order Details:

- Scope: Project Planning & Management, Network Connectivity, O&M, and Warranty of CCTV Cameras Under the Category of Hiring of Agency for IT Projects- Milestones basis.

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- Order Value: ₹2.18 Crores (inclusive of all taxes)

- Execution Timeline: April 01, 2026 to May 03, 2026

The project focuses on ensuring seamless integration, uptime reliability, and efficient management of surveillance infrastructure, supporting enhanced situational monitoring across key locations.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased to secure this order through our subsidiary, which further strengthens our presence in the electronic security segment and highlights our capability to execute technology-driven surveillance projects for government institutions. It reflects the continued trust in our team's execution strength and technical expertise.

CCTV and integrated security solutions involve higher technical complexity, continuous monitoring, and lifecycle management, which typically translate into better margin potential compared to traditional facility management services. We see this as a strategic opportunity to enhance our service mix and expand our footprint in high-value, technology-led segments within the urban safety ecosystem."

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