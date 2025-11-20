VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Noida is set to celebrate its vibrant cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit with the Noida Business Carnival & Cultural Event 2025, to be held on 28th, 29th and 30th November at the Noida Stadium. This year's theme highlights the rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, bringing together the essence of three culturally dynamic states.

Also Read | Australia Playing XI for Ashes 2025-26 1st Test vs England Announced: Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett To Debut, Steve Smith To Captain Aussies.

Designed as a large-scale celebration of culture, creativity and commerce, the carnival promises an immersive experience for lakhs of visitors, ensuring that every guest leaves with memorable impressions of Noida's energetic spirit.

With participation from 300 exhibitors, the event will feature an array of unique products and services, showcasing regional craftsmanship, food, art, and innovation. Visitors can look forward to:

Also Read | Alice and Ellen Kessler Aka the Kessler Twins, Iconic German Entertainment Duo, Die by Assisted Suicide Together at 89.

Traditional folk performances from UP, UK and Bihar

Food festivals offering authentic regional flavours

Artistic exhibits, youth-centric activities, and family attractions

State-themed cultural showcases and interactive zones

The carnival aims to attract tourists from across NCR and beyond, strengthening Noida's position as a thriving cultural and economic hub. Organisers Ed Innova, Astroanswer and DDN PR & Events are working to ensure a grand and seamless experience for all attendees.

Adding star power to the event, Mahima Chaudhry will grace the carnival as the Chief Guest, while Inder Arya will energise the audience with a special musical concert. The event will also host several VIPs and VVIPs from diverse fields.

A key highlight this year will be the second edition of the Indian Changemakers Award 2025, where Mahima Chaudhry will felicitate distinguished brands, businesses, and inspiring individual achievers for their contributions and excellence.

The Noida Business Carnival & Cultural Event 2025 is set to be one of the city's most exciting celebrations--bringing together culture, commerce and community under one spectacular festival.

For more details visit - www.edinnova.online

Contact - 9749514205

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)