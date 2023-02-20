By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended the operations of an aviation firm -- Aman Aviation & Aerospace Solutions -- for three months for non-compliance with safety norms.

Also Read | T20 WC 2023. 17.4: Laura Delany to Smriti Mandhana 6 Runs, India Women 138/3 – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

In a recent complaint filed with DGCA, followed by a detailed inspection by the regulator at the Aman Aviation based in Mumbai and Delhi offices, it was found that the firm was conducting unauthorised maintenance of "Age Limited Module" and also fraudulently tampered with the expiry date of distress signals which is part of survival kit for passengers on board of an aircraft kept below the seat, to be used in case aircraft lands/falls on water.

"Based on a complaint received, DGCA conducted an inspection of Aman Aviation & Aerospace Solutions Pvt. Ltd. wherein it was found that during the last shop visit of several survival kits, the organization had tampered the expiry date on 'distress signal' and had carried out unapproved maintenance on 'Age Limited Module'," DGCA said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 1st-Gen Model Auctioned for a Record-Breaking $63,356.

As per sources, this company is an approved organisation by DGCA for repair, inspection and maintenance of oxygen cylinder, dinghies and distress signalling items which assure hope for survival in case the aircraft has to crash into the sea/river as these survival kits will help the survivors to indicate their location by firing distress flares, by using dinghy for shelter and lamp, and oxygen cylinder for breathing.

"Based on the above, DGCA issued show cause notices (SCNs) to the concerned personnel. As the replies to the SCNs were found not to be satisfactory, the approval of the organization was suspended in rating 'C' (Class components other than complete engine or APU) for their Mumbai and Delhi facilities for a period of three months and the acceptance granted to the post holders were also withdrawn," DGCA said.

Aman Aviation did not respond to ANI's query regarding the suspension by the DGCA.

An aviation expert on condition of anonymity said there was a clear violation of the civil aviation rules (CAR) in this case and the firm brazenly acted with dishonesty and endangered the lives of the passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)