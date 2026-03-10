VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the global leader in innovative cruise travel, took delivery of Norwegian Luna™, the 21st ship in its award-winning fleet, from Fincantieri, a global leader in high-complexity shipbuilding, at its shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

As the second ship in the next-generation Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Luna elevates every moment of the guest journey. Measuring 156,000 gross tons, the 3,565-passenger ship features 1,809 well-appointed staterooms and an exceptional collection of intentionally designed venues and experiences. With 17 dining options as well as 18 bars and lounges, the ship offers remarkable culinary variety and vibrant social settings to suit every mood and moment. From wide open spaces and immersive entertainment to moments beyond expectation, Norwegian Luna ensures that every experience feels effortless.

"We are thrilled to welcome Norwegian Luna to our fleet and to welcome our first guests aboard next week," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "As our newest ship, Norwegian Luna is a powerful reflection of NCL's 'It's Different Out Here' brand ethos. She delivers freedom, flexibility and thoughtfully curated experiences, allowing guests to enjoy their vacation exactly how they want, with ease. This ship represents the continued evolution of our vision and the incredible work behind an award-winning class of ships. We are deeply appreciative of the world-class architects and designers, as well as our talented partners at Fincantieri who brought Norwegian Luna to life. We're proud to continue this strong partnership as we look ahead to building more exceptional NCL vessels together over the next decade."

Designed for both families and travelers looking for elevated experiences, Norwegian Luna offers an impressive variety of activities and choices. Families will find no shortage of fun, with a wide range of innovative attractions designed for all ages. Highlights include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a thrilling hybrid between a waterslide and rollercoaster exclusively available on NCL, which was recently named the "Best Water Park Ride/Attraction" by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. The all-new Luna Midway offers an outdoor amusement-park-style area featuring carnival-inspired games, and the debuting Moon Climber challenges kids and adults alike with a multi-level obstacle course. Interactive play spaces include The Luna Game Zone, offering everything from retro arcade favorites to cutting-edge virtual reality experiences. Sports and social play come together at the Glow Court, a high-tech complex with an interactive LED floor that transforms from an energetic play space during the day into a lively club at night. Meanwhile, adults seeking more relaxed escapes can unwind at the award-winning Mandara Spa, known for its world-class wellness offerings, or retreat to the adults-only Vibe Beach Club.

At night, guests can immerse themselves in best-in-class entertainment with "Elton: A Celebration of Elton John™," which pays tribute to the legendary and timeless music of the Sir himself, as well as "HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder™," a multimedia show featuring innovative design, cirque-style acrobatics, and contemporary dance. The guest-favorite Syd Norman's Pour House returns with a new "A Tribute to Eagles™," an unforgettable production spotlighting the music of one of the best American bands of all time.

Culinary enthusiasts will delight in the dining line-up offering diverse options to suit every taste and preference. Guests can enjoy complimentary main dining rooms serving a rotating menu of classic favorites and globally inspired dishes, as well as a 24-hour eatery for casual bites any time of day. The Indulge Food Hall adds even more variety, with nine stations offering flavors from around the world, including Indian cuisine, hearty smokehouse favorites, noodle dishes and plant-based options. For those looking to explore something a little different, specialty restaurants such as Le Bistro, NCL's signature French restaurant, and Sukhothai, a Thai dining venue blending traditional recipes with creative twists, provide memorable evenings in inviting settings.

Moreover, Norwegian Luna offers a wide variety of thoughtfully designed staterooms to meet the needs of every type of traveler, from solo adventurers and families to couples and luxury seekers. Guests can choose from well-appointed inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, as well as suites. At the pinnacle of the onboard accommodation experience is The Haven by Norwegian®, NCL's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, featuring expansive staterooms, public spaces and a restaurant exclusively reserved for Haven guests, with personalized butler and concierge service designed to deliver the ultimate sense of privacy and retreat.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri's Merchant Ships Division, stated, "We are proud to deliver Norwegian Luna, a ship that truly reflects our ability to interpret and anticipate the evolution of the global cruise industry. This milestone further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Fincantieri and NCL, built on a shared commitment to innovation. The Prima Plus Class sets a new benchmark for the industry, thanks to cutting-edge design solutions and a level of construction excellence showcased by our Marghera shipyard. Every vessel we build is the result of collective expertise, passion and advanced technology -- elements that enable us to shape the future of cruising".

Following her transatlantic voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, Norwegian Luna will arrive to the U.S. on March 23, 2026, marking her grand debut in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and will officially be christened on March 27, 2026 at PortMiami.

During her first year of service, Norwegian Luna will homeport in Miami and offer a variety of three- and four-day Bahamas voyages, as well as seven-day Caribbean itineraries, taking guests to the most celebrated beach destinations in the region. From April 11 through Nov. 7, 2026, the ship will visit sun-drenched ports in the Eastern Caribbean, such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; as well as the newly enhanced Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island paradise in the Bahamas, which features a new pier and several amenities, including an oversized pool, as well as the Great Tides Waterpark, which is scheduled to open in summer 2026. Starting in November 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail Western Caribbean itineraries and call to Roatan (Islas de la Bahia), Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico as well as Harvest Caye, NCL's private resort-style destination off the coast of Belize.

On April 6, 2027, Norwegian Luna will debut in New York City and become the newest ship in the contemporary segment to sail from this iconic port. The ship will offer four- to seven-day Bermuda voyages with overnights at the Royal Naval Dockyard.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 21-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional or visit www.ncl.com.

