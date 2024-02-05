VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a big move to change how esports and education tech work, NoScope Gaming from Hyderabad is excited to share its remarkable partnership with the Government of Kerala, featuring a long-term vision and goals for the sports industry in the region. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced this exciting partnership at the stage of highly successful International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 (ISSK 2024), signifying a pivotal moment for sports and education in the region.

At the summit, NoScope Gaming presented the KEA (KERALA ESPORTS APEX) project to promote esports development. NSG encouraged the Kerala government for esports education, and technology across the state, fostering a collaborative initiative for growth and innovation, making an investment of 3.5 billion (Rs 350 Cr.)

V Abdurahiman, the Sports Minister, expressed at the NSG Arena, "NoScope Gaming's initiative is truly groundbreaking. With the increasing popularity of esports in the state, partnering with NoScope Gaming provides an opportunity to foster the sport from its grassroots. We are excited about this partnership and express our gratitude to NSG for such a substantial investment. This substantial financial commitment reflects our dedication to the development of esports and the implementation of educational technology programs in schools across Kerala.

To begin the esports revolution in Kerala and transform it into a sporting phenomenon, we plan to organize over 500 esports awareness camps throughout the state. The success of The International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 marked a considerable achievement for NoScope Gaming, and this partnership paves the way for a groundbreaking chapter in the realm of sports".

The NSG Arena, a highlight of ISSK 2024, garnered enthusiastic reactions from delegates, ministers, former Indian cricketers, and sports magnates. Ravi Achanta, CEO of NoScope Gaming, unveiled an ambitious project plan at the summit, capturing the attention of a large audience, including the press, ministers, and delegates. His perspective on Noscope Gaming's mission is nothing short of a movement. Proudly expressing, "We are the pioneers in India, introducing grassroots development and talent identification in esports, aiming to place India prominently on the global map of competitive gaming. The mission is crystal clear - cultivating esports as a feasible career option for the youth through mentoring and guiding them towards their desired goals, fostering a culture of positive play".

Over 50 participants engaged in an intense showdown on a vast stage, captivating the attention of big turnout. This spectacle not only enchanted the audience but also exposed the immense potential of esports right in the heart of Kerala. It was an electrifying moment, laying bare the unbridled power and excitement that esports could thrust into the forefront of entertainment.

E-sports in India have not just grown; it has exploded, capturing the attention of a massive audience and attracting top talent nationwide.

"Noscope Gaming was established with a vision to offer aspiring students a pathway into esports careers by providing them with proper guidance and infrastructure for growth at various levels. Deepesh Indrapal Solanki, Director of NoScope Gaming, expressed the need to elevate students' passion for gaming to a professional level. Known for his role as a real-life character in the Walt Disney movie "Million Dollar Arm," Deep also underlined that The NSG Arena at ISSK 2024 demonstrated the potential of esports as a mainstream sport. This partnership signifies a commitment not only to the development of esports but also to the integration of cutting-edge educational technology programs in schools across Kerala, ensuring a comprehensive approach to growth."

NoScope Gaming's KEA project for the Government of Kerala aims to make the state a global esports leader. The initiative involves the integration of esports into school curriculums, hosting awareness camps to foster interest in esports, setting up technology-driven training centers for talent development, employing advanced technology in sports rehab centers, and arranging competitive championships to highlight Kerala's excellence in esports.

"Our journey with the Government of Kerala is more than a collaboration; it's a commitment to crafting a legacy. Through esports and ed tech, we aim to empower the youth, nurture talent, and contribute to the cultural fabric of Kerala", said Balaji Reddymasu, Director of NoScope Gaming.

Experiencing such a positive response at this level is truly an accomplishment. Receiving an abundance of positive note from everyone involved strengthened NoScope Gaming belief in this undertaking. "ISSK 2024, stood as clear evidence of the growing popularity of esports in the state. Through this partnership, we aspire to harness NoScope Gaming's expertise to foster and elevate the esports ecosystem in Kerala," expressed Abhinandan Mukherjee, Project Head of NoScope Gaming.

The significant announcement that emerged at the positively successful International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 (ISSK 2024) defines a moment for sports and education in the region and a transformative journey towards making esports a viable career option for Indian youth.

NoScope Gaming is a premier esports and technology company committed to nurturing grassroots talent, hosting top-tier tournaments, and pushing the boundaries of innovation in esports and education technology. Our dedication spans professional and grassroots gaming, positioning NoScope Gaming to revolutionize the gaming landscape in India and beyond.

