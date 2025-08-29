PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Novacore Innovations, headquartered in Mumbai, today announced the deployment of India's first GPU cloud platform powered by NVIDIA Blackwell servers, marking a milestone for the nation's AI infrastructure and global competitiveness. Founded in late 2024 by San Francisco-based Ranbir Badwal and Mumbai- based Aryamaan Singhania, Novacore is leveraging competitive electricity costs, India's skilled technical workforce, and Hyderabad's elite power grid and datacenter ecosystem to provide cost-effective AI infrastructure for startups, researchers, and enterprises across India, the United States, and the Middle East.

Also Read | Maratha Morcha Rally: Manoj Jarange Patil Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Over Maratha Reservation, Says 'Will Die but Won't Back Down' (Watch).

₹44.6 Crore ($5.1 Million USD) Financing

Novacore has secured ₹44.6 crore INR ($5.1 million USD) in financing led by Rashi Fincorp, with U.S. and Abu Dhabi participation. The line of credit will fund the rollout of Novacore's first Hyderabad Blackwell cluster, strengthening domestic compute capacity while helping research teams and enterprises run advanced AI workloads without relying on overseas resources.

Also Read | 5 Trusted Healthcare Digital Marketing Agencies for Strong Online Presence.

Serving Key AI Markets

Novacore supports three high-growth markets: India's startups, U.S. innovators, and organizations in the Middle East. Customers benefit from lower costs, quick provisioning, and scalable GPU power for generative AI, LLMs, scientific computing, and real-time analytics. To aid adoption, Novacore is offering free trials of Blackwell clusters to qualifying startups and labs in each region.

NVIDIA B200 Performance

Central to Novacore's platform is the NVIDIA B200 server, Blackwell's successor to the H100/H200. The B200 delivers up to 2.3x higher peak performance and double the real- world AI speed of prior hardware. With 192GB HBM3e memory and 8TB/s bandwidth, it can train trillion-parameter models at scale. Fifth-gen tensor cores and dual transformer engines accelerate training up to 3x and boost inference throughput by as much as 15x, while offering 25x greater energy efficiency to reduce costs.

"From Mumbai's leadership to Hyderabad's operational excellence, we have built Novacore to combine technical depth, reliability, and reach," said Aryamaan Singhania, Co-founder. "By focusing on efficiency and talent, we are delivering unmatched value to innovators in India, the U.S., and the Middle East."

"Our goal is to democratize access to the most advanced computing," said Ranbir Badwal, Co-founder. "What some call an almost datacenter bubble in India has kept hosting costs well below the U.S., where companies face bidding wars over datacenters. This lets us offer American startups and researchers the GPU power they need -- so they can spend more on breakthroughs instead of over-paying for compute."

About Novacore Innovations

Founded in 2024, Novacore Innovations delivers ultra-competitive pricing for deep learning through premier datacenters in India and the United States. The company provides direct access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs and adaptable infrastructure, enabling customers to train, fine-tune, and deploy models at scale. Clients can choose pre-built templates or bring custom configurations, supported by Novacore engineers across any major ML framework.

Novacore's mission is to deliver high performance, flexibility, and scalability for the world's most demanding AI workloads.

Learn more at www.novacorein.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760818/Team_Novacore.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760817/Novacore_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)