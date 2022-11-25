Noida [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): Novamax Coolers, one of the top air cooler brands in India of designer and premium air coolers is offering a 10 percent discount to customers on their first order from the Novamax website along with exciting offers and discounts on different products.

In order to provide a convenient user experience, Novamax offers a wide variety of air coolers, including Window Coolers, Commercial Coolers, and Desert Coolers at different price ranges.

"Novamax coolers are highly appreciated in the market and have been popular all summer long. To keep the momentum going and tap into the new market for expansion, we are offering a 10 per cent sale on the first purchase that would entice new purchasers to join. Our designs and costs are influenced and carefully adjusted to respond to the needs of our consumers." said Harshit Aggarwal, founder, Novamax.

It is also one of the most well-known brands of commercial coolers on the market right now. Our extensive manufacturing experience in this industry allows us to offer a wide range of heavy Commercial Coolers of the highest quality.

The Novamax coolers are developed with innovative padding that reduces the humidity and generates several other distinctive technical advancements making it one of the best air cooler brands in India.

Novamax Air Coolers are a one-stop solution for all your air cooling needs. We offer a complete range of air coolers of all shapes, sizes, capacities, and features. No matter what appliance you choose, our products will ensure to deliver cool, fresh, healthy air inside your home. Website- www.novamaxindia.com

