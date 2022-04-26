New Delhi (India), April 26 (ANI/PNN): Today's world is captivated by technology. Laptops, desktop computers, and printers are the basic devices that enable us to utilize the gift of technology.

As long as the laptop or computer is under warranty, we are covered.

Also Read | Zayed Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan His 'Mentor' as He Undergoes Major Physical Transformation (View Pics).

But once the warranty is over, users are left with no other option but to find the nearest handyman. Acknowledging these issues faced by technology users, Ranjit launched NSS to provide the electronic service market with the required face-lift.

Ranjeet, owner and founder of NSS, says, "My team and I have worked very hard and religiously to get this company to the next level. Our aim is to outperform ourselves, beat our last year's numbers and take the company global. "

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

NSS is a Delhi-based laptop, desktop, and printer repair company now available pan-India, offering home services to students, company owners, and a number of other professions in the most effective manner possible. On-call service for various issues like wi-fi and internet errors, data loss and retrieval, crashing and freezing issues, hardware faults and upgrades, virus and spyware removal and much more. You can directly provide your services directly through the NSS website.

The company's goal is to have a group of specialists, technicians, and customer service reps working together in making electronic support even more efficient and readily available. NSS owner, Ranjit, has stated, while sharing his future goal, "Our aim is to outperform ourselves, beat our last year's numbers, and take the company global."

Choose them, they are the best!!

Computers assist us with work, business, communication, and entertainment. So, when it comes to your system's health, it is important to choose nothing but the best. Strong technical support and service can allow you to get the best out of your system.

Now let's discuss how NSS operates and how they benefit their clients in the best possible way:

Professional Repair

Team NSS recruits' professionals who are experienced. From on call guidance to fixing your machine they provide you with end to end support.

They are aware how important every chip or board or a circuit is, so they assure you complete dirt and dust free workstations both for servicing and repairing.

Quick Home Service

If your laptop suddenly stops working, no need to look for the nearest computer repair center as the NSS team will reach your doorstep within hours. Contact them to get a hassle-free service. You can also call them anytime for a free consultation and inquire about the charges so that you can choose what is best for you.

Free pick and drop

In NSS, they understand how valuable time is so they offer free pick and drop service. Whether you are working or spending leisure time with your family, they will get your system fixed and deliver it to you as quickly as possible.

Parts warranty

They provide you with original parts, including every removable portion of every device. To provide additional support to their customers, they provide a warranty on the services and parts they provide.

Customer friendly price

NSS believes in developing a long-term relationship with their customers, so they only take what is legitimate and ensure the best charges, regardless of the situation. In case of a rushed or emergency situation, they do not overcharge.

Multiple payment options

Customers can make both cash payments and online payments, whatever feasible in exchange of their premium services.

Engineers and technicians working at NSS Laptop Service Center are certified to repair and service laptops of all popular brands, namely Dell, Lenovo, HP, Sony, Acer, Apple, Toshiba, HCL, Samsung, Microsoft, and Compaq. NSS ensures value-for-money services with complete customer satisfaction. The company is currently working towards serving the global crowd through their professional services and is duly committed towards providing every customer with improved laptop performance!

For more details please visit the website - http://www.nsslaptopservicecenter.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)