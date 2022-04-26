Coimbatore, April 26: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old youth assaulted his maternal uncle under the influence of alcohol on April 18. The youth, R Rajasekaran, was charged with murder on Sunday when his uncle died while undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, N Raghu (36) of Rangarajapuram, was assaulted by his nephew Rajasekarn. Reportedly, Rajasekarn scolded him for not closing the drip irrigation pipe lids on April 18. Raghu, under the influence of alcohol, picked up a fight with him. In a fit of rage, Rajasekaran assaulted him with a spade. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Alcohol Addict Brother to Death in Ranhola.

As per the reports, Raghu was rushed to Mettupalayam government hospital with severe head injuries. Rajasekaran was booked after Raghu's mother registered a complaint against him. However, a section of murder was added when Raghu died on Sunday.

